Ireland’s final fixture list for their toughest tour in years has been confirmed with the scheduling of the two mid-week fixtures against the Maori All Blacks, in addition to the three Test Series against the All Blacks.

The first match against the Maori All Blacks kicks off the summer tour at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday 29 June (8.05am Irish time) while the second game in the series against the Māori All Blacks takes place following the second Test in Dunedin and will be held at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday 12 July (8.05am Irish time).

Ireland have played the Maori All Blacks on two previous occasions, in 1888 the New Zealand Natives beat Ireland 13-4 at Lansdowne Road while the Maori All Blacks secured victory in 2010 at the Rotorua International Stadium winning 31-28.

“The Maori All Blacks will provide a stern test of our squad strength and depth,” says Andy Farrell, who will next month announce an extended squad for the gruelling trip.

“They are effectively a Test match side that have a proud tradition and impressive record of results. This tour is a huge opportunity for the group to develop and test itself against the best in their own backyard.

“Playing five games against such quality opposition will be of huge benefit to the group as we tour for the first time since 2018.”

Maori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: “We look forward to welcoming Ireland, their players, management, and fans to Aotearoa, sharing our respective cultures, and celebrating our rich histories through rugby.

“Our rivalry goes back more than 100 years and that will only add to the occasion. To play the world’s fourth ranked team in a two-match series is an exciting prospect and we expect both games to be huge challenges.

“Playing in Aotearoa is always special, and we know we have huge support in both Te Whanganui a Tara and Kirikiriroa. We’re looking forward to spending time in those communities, connecting with the region’s local Iwi, Māori, Māori All Blacks fans and putting out a performance our whānau and fans can be proud of.”

IRELAND’S SUMMER TOUR FIXTURES

(All kick-offs 8.05am Irish time)

Wednesday June 29: Maori All Blacks v Ireland, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Saturday July 2: All Blacks v Ireland, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday July 9: All Blacks v Ireland, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Tuesday July 12: Maori All Blacks v Ireland, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday July 16: All Blacks v Ireland, Sky Stadium, Wellington