Nick Timoney of Ireland scores his side's second try against the Maori All Blacks and Ireland at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland have beaten the Maori All Blacks in Wellington to level up their five-match tour of New Zealand.

A brilliant performance from Andy Farrell's men produced another win with the tour now at 2-2 going into Saturday's final test against New Zealand.

Ireland recovered from an early setback when Shaun Stevenson went over for a try for the Maori after only two minutes.

A missed conversion meant Ireland's deficit was only five and that was quickly cancelled out when Jordan Larmour equalised after only six minutes.

Ciarán Frawley added the extras to edge Ireland ahead, and from there they never really looked back.

A Frawley penalty was added to by Nick Timony's pivotal try that sent the sides in 17-5 in Ireland's favour at half-time.

On the resumption, Ireland scrapped and kept the Maori at bay, but extended their lead with a Frawley penalty to eight points, 20-12.

However, an All Blacks try on 45 minutes reduced the arrears again.

Ireland battled more and on 66 minutes got their reward with a Gavin Coombes try to extend Ireland's lead to 25-12.

Frawley missed his first conversion of the game.

The Maori All Blacks came back again and scored another unconverted try on 69 minutes to reduce Ireland lead to eight points again.

Jordan Larmour put the icing on the cake and banished any hope of a Maori comeback with a try on 78 minutes to make it 30-17, and Frawley - with the pressure off - missed his conversion.

The Maori again reduced the deficit to eight points with a Brad Weber try, with Josh Ioane adding the conversion but it wasn't enough as Ireland won 30-24.

Afterwards, Ireland captain Keith Earls said: "It was very pleasing. At times we didn't help ourselves. Thankfully we learned from our mistakes in the first game.

"The conditions here aren't to similar to Thomond Park. It's a very proud moment for to to captain these lads."