Man of Aran: Mullen dreams big on American adventure

Inis Mór native hopes World Cup stint with USA can open doors

Paul Mullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Paul Mullen stares out his window at the Rocky Mountains with wonder every morning. It’s quite a change from what he’s used to.

Growing up on Inis Mór, he was more used to the endless water. As a boarder at Glenstal, he had to get used to the smell of sileage and the rolling fields and during his eight years in Galveston, Texas and a short stint in San Diego he was back near the sea.

Now, Salt Lake City is the latest stop on what must be one of the most unusual rugby journeys of any Irish player.

