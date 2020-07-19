Man hopitalised after suffering serious injuries while playing tag rugby

A man is recovering from serious injuries after an incident during a tag rugby event at Terenure College RFC (stock image)

A man is recovering from serious injuries after an incident during a tag rugby event at Terenure College RFC’s Lakelands ground in south Dublin on Monday night.

Dublin City Council has confirmed that “firefighters and paramedics attended a medical incident at Terenure Rugby Club at approximately 18.45 on Monday, July 13, 2020. The nature of the call was of a male patient with a head or neck injury.

“A fire appliance from Rathfarnham and an ambulance from Dolphin’s Barn treated the patient and transported him to St James’ Hospital.”

It is understood the man was transferred to the Mater Hospital and remains there for treatment.

The tag rugby competition was the first one held by the Irish Tag Rugby Association (ITRA) since it shut down activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and featured former Ireland international Gordon D’Arcy who lined out with a number of former Lansdowne RFC team-mates.

According to an eye-witness, the player collided with fencing near the pitch after scoring a try in the opening minutes of the game.

Matches taking place on different parts of the pitch were stopped as organisers and fellow players sourced a doctor at the scene and called the emergency services.

The fire brigade were called and arrived approximately 20 minutes after the incident occurred. The player was treated at the scene, before being transported to hospital.

ITRA is part of ‘Alive Outside’ which describes itself as Ireland’s largest outdoor sports company and is based in Dun Laoghaire.

According to its website, it runs competitions for more than 20,000 adults across more than 40 venues in Ireland for the hugely popular, non-contact sport.

ITRA did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by Independent.ie.

