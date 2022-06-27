Mack Hansen to miss Ireland’s first test against All Blacks after positive Covid-19 test

Mack Hansen during Ireland rugby squad training at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. The Connacht player has since tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen is set to miss Ireland's first test against New Zealand on Saturday after testing positive for Covid.

The All Blacks camp has already been rocked by a Covid outbreak, with three coaches and two players testing positive, which has resulted in Joe Schmidt being drafted into the backroom team.

Hansen was expected to start on the right wing at Eden Park this weekend, however, the Connacht man is now self-isolating.

Andy Farrell is facing further disruption, as Iain Henderson and Rob Herring will undergo scans today on injuries picked up in training on Saturday.

There are concerns over both Ulster men, with Munster hooker Niall Scannell already called up as injury-cover for Herring. Scannell will arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday morning.

The hooker situation leaves Farrell in a tricky spot for Wednesday's tour opener against the Maori All Blacks, as both of his two fit hookers, Dan Sheehan and Dave Heffernan are now likely to feature.

Heffernan is expected to start in Hamilton, and while Sheehan could provide cover on the bench, Farrell can ill-afford to lose the Leinster hooker, following his provincial team-mate Rónan Kelleher's injury-enforced absence.