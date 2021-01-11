Lyon president reveals two possible solutions to finishing this season's Champions Cup

Dave Kearney scored a brace for Leinster in their 42-14 win over Lyon in the Champions Cup. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Organisers are considering contingency plans that ensure the Heineken Champions Cup is completed this season ahead of the expected postponement of the final two pool rounds due to rising coronavirus numbers.

The French government look set to pull the plug on this weekend and next weekend's games and, with limited scope to reschedule matches in what is already a tight time-frame, EPCR will have to be creative.

Lyon president Yann Robert, who sits on the governing body's steering committee, told radio station RMC that it is considering two ways of completing the tournament if the games don't go ahead.

The first would see the final rounds of the pool stages take place in the weekends scheduled for the two-legged quarter-finals in April, with the top four teams going straight into a semi-final.

Robert, however, says the second solution is the one favoured by the French clubs and would see the top 16 sides enter into a straight knockout over the four available weekends.

Either scenario would afford Leinster and Munster a chance to win the tournament, but Connacht and Ulster will miss out either way as they are ranked ninth and 10th in Pool B.

"We lack dates like the Celts and the English. Delaying the end of the season in July is also impossible with the British and Irish Lions tour and the French team's tour of Australia," Robert said, adding that the French plan to play re-fixed Top 14 games over the coming weekends and may look to move a round of games that is currently scheduled for the Six Nations.

PRO14 organisers are awaiting news from the European body before it decides what to do, but it seems likely that there will be no rugby for the Irish provinces this weekend.

Earlier, EPCR chief executive Vincent Gaillard said the competition would be completed.

Read More

Speaking to the BBC, Gaillard said the body is still waiting on a "definitive directive" from the French government, but said the four weekends in April and May currently allocated to two quarter-finals (April 2/3/4 and 9/10/11), a semi-final (April 30/May1/2) and a final (May 22) would "be used one way or another".

"We are going to start working on different scenarios as soon as the decision comes in," he said.

Online Editors