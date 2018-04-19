Luke McGrath fails to recover from ankle injury for Scarlets semi and it's also bad news for James Lowe

Independent.ie

Luke McGrath has not been able to overcome an ankle injury to leave Leinster looking vulnerable at home to The Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday, writes Des Berry in The Herald.

