Love-hate: Ireland's rugby team are battling in Japan, but there are deep cracks in national support for our team

When Japan overturned the odds and defeated Ireland in rugby last weekend, it was treated like a national calamity on the scale of the 2008 bank crash.

One pundit described it as an "unforgivable dereliction of duty". I would not have been surprised if black flags were raised along the tree-lined boulevards of Ballsbridge, Booterstown and Blackrock, such was the state of unparalleled levels of oval ball-inspired grief.

Would the nation ever get over it, we wondered?

But amid all the overdone soul-searching and hand-wringing at the possibility that Ireland could possibly be dumped out of the Rugby World Cup at a painfully early stage, there were also definite signs of glee.

There was absolute delight in some circles that the "posh boys' sport" of rugby had been cut down to size, and finally given its comeuppance.

In the view of a sizeable army of keyboard warriors, there was unalloyed joy that the "Team of Us" - marketed, according to one analyst, to within an inch of its life - had turned into the "Team of Chumps".

Ewan MacKenna of this parish summed up the mood, when he reacted to the match on Twitter: "You want positivity? You should see the joy on my face... The silent majority celebrates across an island. Fantastic."

It was an unusual sight to behold - so many sports fans apparently cheered and amused by the defeat of our national team. It was as if they were watching England.

MacKenna was by no means exceptional in his response. Among the detractors, the shambles in Shizuoka was portrayed as a "kick up the private schoolboy arse".

One leading GAA figure said: "I was surprised at how much traction this got. There seemed to be a resentment at the privileged classes that has simmered away under the surface and it certainly came out last weekend."

More than fans at any other tournament, the rugby supporters who travelled to Japan for the Rugby World Cup have also been subjected to unprecedented ridicule. On social media, there have photos of groups of fans with references to the "IFSC on tour", and speculation about whether they once worked in Anglo Irish Bank.

As one Tweeter posted next to a photo of fans: "Anyone fancy a game of SPOT YOUR LANDLORD?".

'Stand up for the Japanese'

A video clip of a group of Irish fans singing in tribute to the victorious Japanese team perhaps invited the most ridicule of all on social media and elsewhere. The fans were filmed chanting: "Stand up for the Japanese."

Most observers might have seen this as a friendly though unexceptional act of good-natured sportsmanship that can also be seen in other sports, To critics, this magnanimity was interpreted as a sign of shallow sporting interest, and a lack of pure commitment.

The former Laois Gaelic footballer and podcaster Colm Parkinson said on social media: "Imagine after losing a county final, or a match for your county, your supporters sang songs supporting the team that beat you. Of course it would never happen... because people care."

Others portrayed the rugby fans in Japan as "event junkies", who were just along for the "craic".

Certainly, event junkies are now an identifiable breed at all types of sporting events, not just rugby - they are the sort that only take a break from posing for Instagram snaps to get a drink at the bar.

Dr Liam O'Callaghan, author of the Rugby in Munster: A Social and Cultural History, says: "The stereotypes of the typical rugby fan are intensified by the fact that the tournament is on in Japan, and the fans would have to face a high cost of getting there."

At times, the ridicule has been quite comical. Breffni Ryan, an Irishman living in Japan, became a viral sensation as he was interviewed on RTÉ News at the start of the World Cup. He said he was expecting his apartment to be "stacked with lads" and he said it was going to be "absolute cornage". The clip was retweeted thousands of times. Back home, the distinguished former rugby international Jamie Heaslip held a social media poll asking followers whether he should host a podcast. Up to 82pc of those taking part in the poll voted No.

So where does the enmity towards rugby and its followers come from?

Dr Liam O'Callaghan, who lectures in sport at Liverpool Hope University, puts it down to the professionalisation of rugby in Ireland in the late 1990s, and the success of the team.

"The popularity of the rugby team has mushroomed in the last 20 years, and Ireland made a good fist of turning professional.

"Munster and Leinster did well and there was an upturn of the fortunes of the national team."

Dr O'Callaghan says suddenly rugby was perceived as a threat to GAA, even though Gaelic games have continued to thrive in the intervening period.

'A plague... like the potato famine'

The lecturer who has studied the social make-up of rugby teams over the decades says rugby fitted in with the zeitgeist of the Celtic Tiger. Players became poster boys for luxury cars, clothing lines and male toiletries, turning themselves into irritants as well as heroes.

Before he was convicted and imprisoned for grooming and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, the journalist Tom Humphries was a relentless critic of the sport and is credited with the initial phases of the anti-rugby backlash.

With tongue presumably in cheek, Humphries said over a decade ago: "Stay away from rugby. It is a plague, sent to us - like the potato famine - to undermine the fabric of our society... The sport should be banned and driven underground."

While GAA was depicted as authentically Irish, the essence of our soul, rugby has been portrayed as the overhyped plaything of "morketing" people in Dublin 4.

Its detractors believe that without the hype, rugby would not have nearly as much prominence and would probably be confined to the playing fields of the Holy Ghost and Jesuit schools.

One senior broadcaster, who defends the sport, says you cannot simply put the prominence of rugby down to hype by marble-mouthed ad executives.

"If you look at the number of TV viewers of live rugby matches over the past five years, the figures don't lie," said the broadcaster.

"Rugby matches have frequently attracted audiences close to one million, and have often outranked GAA finals. So, it's not just people in South Dublin who are enthusiastic about it and want to watch it."

The most-watched sporting event in Ireland on TV in 2018 was the Ireland v England rugby match with an audience of 976,000, followed by Ireland against New Zealand with 927,000 viewers.

Only the Late Late Toy Show was more popular as a programme than the rugby spectaculars.

That popularity did not stop many RTÉ viewers being irked last year when the TV anchorman Daire O'Brien said rugby was "arguably the people's game".

The public relations firm Teneo carries out an annual sponsorship index of Ireland's most popular sports. It lists rugby as the third favourite sport in Ireland after GAA and soccer.

While rugby is caricatured as a posh sport, Teneo managing director Michael O'Keeffe says there is little difference in its following among the ABC1 and C2DE social categories.

It is the favourite sport of 14pc of those categorised as ABC1 and 12pc of those in the C2DE category, according to the Teneo figures.

According to O'Keeffe, rugby has its strongest following in Munster, and is the favourite sport of 20pc of the population there, compared to 12pc in Dublin.

Nevertheless, rugby at the top level continues to be dominated by players who went to private schools, according to Dr O'Callaghan.

"It is still very much a middle-class game and its constituency at the elite level has not changed a great deal," says the lecturer.

Of the 31 players named in Ireland's World Cup squad, 17 went to private schools.

Between them just five schools - Blackrock, St Michael's, Clongowes, Presentation Brothers College and Christian's in Cork - have 45 players now making their living as professionals across the four provinces.

The schools are like mini-sporting academies with professional coaching, and strength and conditioning regimes.

And the boys are elevated to superstar status when they are only just past puberty.

While some of the sniping against rugby may be down to simple old-fashioned begrudgery, others may simply be put off by the relentless use of the sport in advertising through campaigns like Vodafone's The Team of Us.

A previous Guinness campaign had the slogan: "This is rugby country."

These ads seem like an attempt to appropriate national identity, and Dr O'Callaghan says it is understandable that people find them annoying.

And then there is the jargon of rugby pundits, a form of gobbledygook impenetrable to mere mortals: "Ireland needs to stick to the process and front up"; "They're in a state of group flow"; and "That was a biscuit play down the middle."

A community sport

While rugby has suffered a bout of schadenfreude in some quarters, not everyone has detected this backbiting attitude across the entire country.

Few clubs failed to fulfil the Dublin 4 stereotype as much as the Chorca Dhuibhne rugby club on the Dingle Peninsula, which was established 20 years ago,

Danno O'Keeffe, who co-founded the club, says: "There may be a perception that rugby is an elite sport in certain parts of the country, but that is not true here, and I don't think it is true in Munster. "It has always been and will remain a grassroots community sport, much the same as GAA and soccer. It's a very inclusive sport around here."

While there may be occasional tensions between the main sporting codes, there is also a large cohort of sports lovers who don't elevate their sport above others and prefer to see any divisions melt away.

As a former rugby international and Limerick City soccer player, Tony Ward says he hates the way rugby is stereotyped.

"I went to a private school and had the good fortune to play rugby, because my mother worked two jobs to pay to get me there, but I am proud of my working-class roots."

In his career as a sports star and rugby pundit, he has faced snobbery at both ends.

When he played football for Limerick City, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) disapproved of him playing the sport, and he was treated as a sort of upstart glamour boy.

"I am happy that the IRFU has changed and is no longer like that. Under Philip Browne, it has tried to bring rugby to new areas."

Ward, who goes to Leeds United matches in England and to Dublin GAA matches at Croke Park, dislikes the inverted snobbery that now targets rugby. "I hate this idea in Irish society that we are the toffs and we play rugby," he says. "Oh spare me that."

Ward loved playing the game in Limerick, where you were just as likely to be lining out next to a docker as a doctor.

So why did rugby evolve in a different way in Limerick, and become a sport played by all classes? Dr Liam O'Callaghan says rugby thrived as a working-class sport in Limerick because it got established before the GAA moved in, and was played on Sundays, the only day when many working men were off.

"Because many rugby players in Dublin in the early years were Protestants, who observed the Sabbath, the game was banned on Sundays."

Of course, sports fans in Ireland are fickle beasts. They may have put the boot into rugby after the defeat against Japan, but they will jump back on board the bandwagon as soon as we have a winning run.

On the other hand, if we crash out quickly, it really will be cornage.

