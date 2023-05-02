London Irish take-over delay means Exiles staff go unpaid as American bid hits red-tape issues

The protracted take-over of London Irish has hit new delays, with club staff today still to be paid April’s wages.

The Exiles’ prospective new owners are understood to have told players and staff in a meeting on Friday that payments would be delayed, but that the issue would be resolved promptly.

The American consortium locked in talks to buy Irish from owner Mick Crossan had hoped to have completed the deal already, but delays are to do with red-tape issues.

Irish have enjoyed a resurgent campaign, riding high in fifth place in the Gallagher Premiership table. But the Brentford-based Exiles are carrying £30million of debt and need the take-over to safeguard the club’s future.

Worcester and Wasps have already gone bust in one of the most damaging seasons in Premiership history.

Premiership chiefs hope to reshape the league into a 10-team format for the 2024-25 season and are determined to avoid any other clubs going under.

American investment has long been viewed as a route to the Premiership solving financial concerns, and the Irish brand have proved a strong selling point.

Crossan has vowed to steer the ship until the new administration can take the helm. Irish host Exeter on Saturday in their final match of the season.