THE glow of Ireland’s series win in New Zealand continues to loom over Andy Farrell and his side, but the shadow of the Tests to come looms large on the horizon.

Today, the coach names his two squads for the Autumn Nations Series which sees South Africa, Fiji and Australia visit the Aviva Stadium as an All Blacks XV face Ireland ‘A’.

Ranked No 1 in the world after their feats in July, Farrell’s team are the side to beat next month – and the chief concern for the coach is a worrying list of players who are considered doubts or are light on minutes five games into the season.

All told, nine of the match-day 23 from the final Test win over the All Blacks are doubts ahead of the November window.

The squad will gather at their Kildare base next week, so there’s just one game left for players to prove their fitness – albeit some may be released to play with their provinces in the final round of the United Rugby Championship (URC) games before the tournament breaks for the internationals.

Farrell (right) will look at the fitness of Johnny Sexton, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong and think he can build a team around that trio alone; while the form of Ulster and Leinster and the quality of the URC this season mean his fit players are road-tested.

But there remains a large contingent of important players who are currently sidelined. Injuries will open doors and some areas are affected worse than others.

Back-three

Leinster have issued assurances that Hugo Keenan will be fit for November and the aerial security he provides will be a big factor in Farrell’s selection against the Springboks. The full-back has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for 18 months, but his lack of action is a major concern.

If he isn’t ready, then Ulster’s Michael Lowry is a strong back-up while the uncapped Jimmy O’Brien and Munster’s Shane Daly are also options.

On the wings, Mack Hansen is almost certain to start considering the absentees elsewhere. Keith Earls and James Lowe have minimal game-time, Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway are likely to miss out.

Jordan Larmour is out, so Robert Baloucoune could be in line to start against the world champions.

Fit: Mack Hansen (320 mins), Michael Lowry (294), Robert Baloucoune (296), Jimmy O’Brien (296)

Doubts: Keith Earls (12, hamstring), Hugo Keenan (0, abdominal and knee), James Lowe (0, calf), Jacob Stockdale (201, ankle), Andrew Conway (0, knee)

Out: Jordan Larmour (181, ankle)

Midfield

Bundee Aki’s ban limits Farrell’s options, but Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are in flying form and are an established combination.

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has had a brilliant start to the season, while James Hume is expected to return for them this weekend for his first game. Stewart Moore is also highly rated, while Luke Marshall could be an outside bet after a brilliant return from injury.

Fit: Robbie Henshaw (275), James Hume (0), Stuart McCloskey (338), Garry Ringrose (219)

Out: Bundee Aki (12, banned for South Africa and Fiji)

Half-back

Barring a disaster this weekend, the picture is looking good at out-half where Johnny Sexton is fit and in form and Joey Carbery found a performance last weekend. Ciarán Frawley returned to action, while Jack Carty is two games in. Harry Byrne is out with another injury.

Scrum-half is a different story, with Jamison Gibson-Park still to play this season and Craig Casey now a doubt after injuring his groin last weekend. Conor Murray is on the cusp of his 100th cap, but his style doesn’t match Farrell’s high-tempo approach.

Nathan Doak could graduate from the Emerging Ireland squad; whether John Cooney will be considered is another matter despite his excellent form and the threat of a Scotland call-up.

Fit: Johnny Sexton (94), Joey Carbery (214), Ciaran Frawley (80), Jack Carty (160), Conor Murray (12)

Doubts: Craig Casey (188, groin), Jamison Gibson-Park (0, hamstring)

Out: Harry Byrne (0, hamstring)

Front-row

Tadhg Furlong got through 40 minutes last weekend, while Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan have started the season well and Finlay Bealham is in superb form.

Rónan Kelleher is the key absentee in this department and his ferocious physicality will be missed against the Springboks, but otherwise all the options are looking fit even if the loosehead depth looks shallow.

Fit: Andrew Porter (212), Cian Healy (44), Ed Byrne (144), Jeremy Loughman (122), Dave Kilcoyne (201), Tadhg Furlong (40), Finlay Bealham (233), Tom O’Toole (238), Dan Sheehan (293), Niall Scannell (244), Rob Herring (161), Dave Heffernan (275)

Out: Rónan Kelleher

Second-row

None of Farrell’s locks have been ruled out, but right now Joe McCarthy is the only second-row from the All Blacks trip who is fit.

James Ryan’s knee is a big concern, while Tadhg Beirne is going for scans on his calf.

The word from Ulster is that Iain Henderson is close to a return, while Kieran Treadwell should get over his chest issue in time to face the Sharks.

Ryan Baird is currently out with the concussion he suffered against the Sharks and had been excellent at No 6 in the first few games of the season.

Thomas Ahern, Gavin Thornbury and Ross Molony are among the players who could step up if there’s absentees, while Edwin Edogbo’s form for Munster must have caught the eye.

Fit: Joe McCarthy (179)

Doubts: Tadhg Beirne (298, calf), James Ryan (117, knee), Iain Henderson (0, knee and hand), Kieran Treadwell (119, chest), Ryan Baird (195, head)

Back-row

With Will Connors once again out, the ankle injury that Josh van der Flier picked up last weekend is a cause for concern.

Peter O’Mahony has been going well at openside for Munster, while Nick Timoney is a strong option if Van der Flier doesn’t make it. John Hodnett is an outside bet, but may be part of the Ireland ‘A’ side for the Friday game.

Against South Africa, Farrell would likely favour a hybrid lock like Beirne or Baird if they’re fit, although he has options with Caelan Doris back.

Gavin Coombes and Cian Prendergast are available and Jack Conan will also likely be back to full fitness.

Fit: Peter O’Mahony (295), Gavin Coombes (160), Caelan Doris (84), Cian Prendergast (240), Nick Timoney (272)

Doubts: Jack Conan (80, back), Josh van der Flier (239, ankle)

Out: Will Connors (arm)