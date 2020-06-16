'Live in my shoes just for one day'' - rugby internationals Linda Djougang and Adam Byrne speak out about racism in Ireland 

Rugby internationals Adam Byrne and Linda Djougang have detailed their experiences of racism in Ireland.

Both players have published first-person accounts on the Leinster website, outlining their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraging Ireland to become a leader in the fight against racism.

Winger Byrne, who won a cap against Argentina in 2017, was born in Ireland and grew up in Naas, while prop Djougang was born in Cameroon and moved to Dublin at the age of nine and has played eight times for Ireland. She also works as a nurse in Tallaght Hospital.

She wrote about her first experience of racism in the school playground, of being warned not to play with her neighbours and of the turmoil of moving across the world to a very different country.

"It's really sad because I felt like I really wanted to respond back but I can't because I will get in trouble," Djougang wrote.

Linda Djougang celebrating her try against Wales last Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Whatsapp Linda Djougang celebrating her try against Wales last Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

"You can't fight back because you already know that you're different. You have to fight twice as hard to have your voice heard.

"You have to fight twice as hard to be somebody. I remember going home and really feeling down and it was the first time that I was like, 'yeah, this is what I'm being taught at home, this is what my mom and dad are talking about'.

"I am different. When you open your eyes, you see that there is not enough diversity in everything that we do.

"Sometimes I feel uncomfortable because people will look at you, probably asking, 'what is she doing here?' And that's hard. That is so hard.

"That's why I tell people, 'try and live in my shoes just for one day and see what it feels like being black, being different'.

"I have sat down on buses and someone asked me, ‘are you black? The colour of your skin is so dark!’, and I'm thinking, 'are you ignorant or what?'

"But you can’t talk. I just go on about my day. If some people have put in their head that they are not racist then you're putting it in your head that you don't need to change or you're refusing to consider it. This is a bigger issue than ourselves."

Although he says 99% of his experiences in Ireland are positive, Byrne wrote of his own experience of being black in Ireland and being asked "Where are you really from?"

"It does hurt when people ask," he wrote. "Or when people pass comments or make jokes that they feel are ok. But sometimes it does chip away at you.

"I was born in Ireland, raised by my mom and my adoptive father, with my half-brother and sister. I had a great upbringing in a loving family – I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

"Having lived in Ireland my whole life, I’ve mainly only experienced Irish culture, but on the other hand, I also feel a sense of belonging to the black community and black culture. It’s something that’s very hard to articulate but I feel a connection with both.

"The big thing for me is, Ireland’s been great for me. My experiences have been 99% positive. I see myself as a really positive person. It’s just there are some remarks and you do feel it. It chips away. It’s little things."

Byrne believes Ireland can become a leader in fighting racism if people can increase their awareness of the issues in light of the Black Lives Matter sparking conversations across the world.

"From now on I hope that this is a point where we move forward – everyone’s treated equally. It would grind at me hearing any other race or culture being stereotyped or slagged. I believe in equality," he wrote.

"At the moment, it’s the black community that is in the spotlight. It’s not about wanting to be treated better than anyone else, it’s about being treated equally and for everyone to feel equal.

"But moving forward from this point there needs to be a sense of awareness. It’s not going to happen overnight. I hope that everyone can be treated equally from now on and that people are held accountable.

"I hope it’s not just something that’s short-lived on Instagram. I’d like to stay positive and think ‘now is the point where we move forward’.

"I don’t see it as a thing of pointing fingers. But hopefully, people can have a look at themselves so we can try and move forward and make it a positive movement. That’s what I’d like to see.

"It’s sad that it took the killing of George Floyd for this movement to happen. But in a way, it did also open my eyes to what it’s like in America. I have thought about how my life would be totally different if I was living there.

"I’ve been hugely fortunate: the family I’ve been raised in, the friends I’ve had from a young age to the teammates I have now, to the friends I’ve made along the way.

"They've only been supportive and they’ve been great. They’ve always treated me equally. I’ve mainly experienced really positive things.

"But there have been a handful of negative things. It does hurt. It’s not even Irish people. It could be wherever.

"I'm looking forward to this whole movement and seeing what Ireland can become. When I’m older and the younger generations are coming up, hopefully, everyone’s treated equally.

"It’s not even a thing that’s mentioned, it’s not a thing in the news. From America to Ireland, and worldwide, that there’s no inherent bias. I believe it can happen.

"Hopefully, this is sustained and it’s not just a few hashtags or posts on Instagram and then it fades away. I hope, from this point forward, it’s something everyone is aware of and we can make some little steps of change. I look forward to seeing how we progress."

Djougang, however, believes that the process must start with the education children receive at school.

"It’s funny how I went to school and I learned about Columbus and his three ships, the Niña, the Pinta, the Santa Maria," she recalled.

"I learned about the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Cold War. These things have nothing to do with me. I was going home and being taught black history by my parents but I was in school being taught about Columbus.

"I was sitting beside white children and I was learning about their history, but how about my history?

"How do you expect them to understand me, to understand where I’m from, to understand my culture when it’s not even being taught at school? People are like, ‘how can I change?’. You need to educate yourself.

"When have Columbus’ ships ever been an important topic of modern life? My history comes into every single day. But that’s something that's never been taught.

"My history to this day, in 2020, is still being talked about. I don’t know the last time someone asked me about Columbus’ ships.

"I am Irish. Irish history is my history too. I still learn about it every single day. I went out and I learned it. I want to know more. But how many people want to know about my culture or where I come from?

"That’s what we’re facing to this day. There are so many things you can do to change but, to be honest, I don’t even blame people. You were never taught this. You were taught about Columbus.

"We are not born to be racist. We’re not born to harm others. But it’s the system that we live in that affects us. People say here they want to educate themselves but where do you even start?

"For example, my hair. People are like, ‘can we touch your hair? How come your hair is long today, how come it’s short?’. Because you don’t understand my culture. You don’t understand my hair texture.

"You're not educated about me. But I know everything about your hair.

"I would try and pronounce your name right. Names, like Caoimhe, Saoirse, Aoife. I will pronounce your name right but please pronounce my name too. I go home and I practice your name. I don’t tell you that I’ll go home and practice your name, but God damn,I do it.

"Because I want to treat you the same way as I would like to be treated too. So when I go home I will write your name several times and pronounce it and come to you the next day and pronounce your name. Saoirse. Aoife. Caoimhe. Siobhan.

"Oh God, you better pronounce my name right too. But that has been a topic where I'm just like, 'it's fine'.

"I have to accept it. I don't understand how people can pronounce 'Djokovic' and can't pronounce 'Djougang'.

"My simple name cannot be pronounced or written properly."

Online Editors