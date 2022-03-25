independent

Little room for error in URC finale as Connacht chase Europe while Munster look for home advantage

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Connacht head coach Andy Friend and his side are in real danger of missing out on Champions Cup action next season with a tough upcoming run of fixtures. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Yesterday was not a good day in the offices of the United Rugby Championship as the organisation scrambled to deal with the fallout from a TikTok post that made a joke of one of its players’ head injury.

In the end, the competition terminated its deal with the agency charged with running the account and apologised unreservedly to Cardiff winger Aled Summerhill at the end of an episode that left it red-faced and open to the charge of taking the game’s most serious issue lightly. This was grist to the mill of those who believe this to be a sub-standard competition, but there is little doubt that on the pitch the URC is beginning to finally deliver on some of its promise.

