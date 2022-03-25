Little room for error in URC finale as Connacht chase Europe while Munster look for home advantage

Yesterday was not a good day in the offices of the United Rugby Championship as the organisation scrambled to deal with the fallout from a TikTok post that made a joke of one of its players’ head injury.

In the end, the competition terminated its deal with the agency charged with running the account and apologised unreservedly to Cardiff winger Aled Summerhill at the end of an episode that left it red-faced and open to the charge of taking the game’s most serious issue lightly. This was grist to the mill of those who believe this to be a sub-standard competition, but there is little doubt that on the pitch the URC is beginning to finally deliver on some of its promise.

The pandemic has destabilised the season and organisers were forced to rip up their plans and rejig once games started falling by the wayside around Christmas, but we now arrive at the business end with a competitive table and a sense there’s something on the line for every team over five competitive rounds.

This year’s tournament was supposed to largely break during the Six Nations, but Covid-19 put a stop to those plans. At the end of that window when the competition largely exists in the shadows, the table looks very different and the South Africans have started to make some serious moves in an upward direction.

Munster have just returned from a two-defeat stint in the Rainbow Nation, while Ulster are in Cape Town now. While Leinster and Connacht will spend a fortnight in between the Champions Cup last 16 and quarter-finals.

While they struggled to get to grips with the new competition early on, the Sharks (6th), the Stormers (7th) and the Bulls (8th) are now firmly in play-off contention and still have a game each (a round of South African derbies) in hand.

In a competition where the Irish provinces have largely had it all their own way in recent years, the arrival of the four South African franchises has made things more difficult and, as a result, more interesting.

They haven’t been helped by the decision to remove pure meritocracy as the grounds for qualifying for Europe and, in that regard, Connacht – whose fixture list is harder because they’ve to face the three other Irish provinces twice – are in real danger of missing out on Champions Cup action next season.

The recent hammering at the hands of Edinburgh means Andy Friend’s side have little margin for error and their run-in is tough.

The picture is clouded further by the two-legged European last 16 games, a prospect that won’t be as much of a factor for third-placed Glasgow and fifth-placed Edinburgh who are in the Challenge Cup, or the South African sides who are not in the tournament. Connacht play Leinster three times in the next four weeks and, while the two-legged Champions Cup fixtures will bring attention and prestige, it’s arguable that this week’s league clash is the one they need to win most.

It will help that the eastern province’s international contingent have largely been given the week off, but Leo Cullen’s side will be determined to hold off Ulster and finish top.

They’ll be conscious of not giving the westerners a sniff of momentum ahead of the European battles too and know that momentum is key to getting through a relentless end of the campaign where they’re expecting to go deep in both competitions.

Even a defeat in Galway doesn’t move that number, whereas for Connacht a win would boost their chances from a current 17pc to 53pc.

It’s not just about getting to the knockouts, having a home draw means a lot too – particularly when you could be crossing hemispheres to play a quarter or semi-final.

Having seen all of his seasons in charge end in defeats to Leinster in Dublin, departing Munster coach Johann van Graan knows all too well that an away draw can be a killer and their losses to the Bulls and the Lions in their rearranged games have put them in need of some big results in the coming weeks.

Playing Leinster twice and Ulster away make that all-the-more interesting as they reintegrate their internationals and prepare for a very difficult home and away battle against Exeter Chiefs in Europe.

Leinster and Ulster currently hold those golden top two positions and have a cushion, but the schedule could see that eroded if they take their eyes off the ball.

It’s coming to the boil nicely as the eyeballs return after the international window. And, rather than chase those banter numbers on social media, hopefully the rugby will give the league something to sell itself on in the coming months.

THE RUN-IN

Leinster (1st, 50pts)

Connacht (a), Munster (a), Stormers (a), Sharks (a), Munster (h)

Ulster (2nd, 49 pts)

Stormers (a), Bulls (a), Munster (h), Edinburgh (a), Sharks (h)

Munster (4th, 42pts)

Benetton (h), Leinster (h), Ulster (a), Cardiff (h), Leinster (a)

Connacht (10th, 28pts)

Leinster (h), Benetton (a), Lions (a), Sharks (a), Zebre Parma (h)