'You never know, he could join us late on' - Ronan Kelleher impressing Lions coaches at training camp

Rónan Kelleher has been training with the Lions in Jersey this week. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

THIS must have been a somewhat surreal week for Rónan Kelleher, the only member of the Lions squad in Jersey who won't be making the long trip to South Africa on Sunday week.

By then, the Dubliner will be back in Ireland camp preparing for the rather less glamorous schedule of summer fixtures on home soil against Japan and the United States. It's clear that he's next cab off the rank, however, if Jamie George, Ken Owens or Luke Cowen-Dickie go down.

Leinster and Lions assistant coach Robin McBryde conceded today that Kelleher was close to the initial selection.

This week he's been training with the tourists, learning the calls and sitting in on the meetings as the best of the best from Britain and Ireland prepare for the ultimate challenge.

And McBryde believes the experience will stand to the Lansdowne starlet.

“He will grow undoubtedly," he said.

"There were some close calls (in selection) and Rónan’s was one of those close ones.

"The conversation I had with Warren with regards to him, we knew we were going to have only one hooker (in this training week with George and Cowen-Dickie involved with their clubs) so as opposed to getting somebody else as a stand-in, it would have been wasted on someone who is not on our standby list.

"So, it gives Rónan an opportunity to make an impression on the other coaches.

"I am familiar with working with Rónan from a Leinster point of view. So I had no doubts he would come here and set a marker for himself. This is a great opportunity for Rónan. We have 14 forwards but at least we can do a few scrum sessions against one another.

“It is a great from a team, squad, a pack perspective to have that ability to do all that hard work and then from Rónan’s point of view, it is great for him as well to have that experience of working with the best of the best.

"It will help him grow as an individual. It works both ways. You never know, he could join us late on as well.”

Although the players enjoyed a day's bonding yesterday, McBryde's workload means he hasn't spent much time outside the hotel in Jersey as he scouts the world champion Springboks.

“That was near enough the last time they played, really. So we have been looking back at their match against Japan, their match against us and the one against England, the World Cup final. They are a very hard, a very physical team to break down," he said.

"As a pack of forwards, it is going to be a big challenge at set-piece time, we saw how effective they were, how big an impact their scrum had in the World Cup final, they pretty much block off the middle and the tail of the line-out from an attacking point of view, in terms of getting quality ball in there.

"Defensively they are very strong, very organised. In attack their maul had a big part in winning that last penalty against Wales in that semi-final. The challenge is clear to see for everybody in terms of the strength of their bench, the 6/2 split.

"They have the bomb squad coming on, the front row (replacements). That shows their strength in depth. The challenge is there, it is plain to see. It will be a physical one. We need to be 100 per cent clear on what we are working on."