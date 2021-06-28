‘You can see why Johnny Sexton’s played so well’ says happy Biggar

With Conor Murray on his inside and Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw standing outside him, Dan Biggar could be forgiven for thinking he was Johnny Sexton on Saturday.

And, the Wales out-half gave the kind of performance the Ireland captain would be proud of as the Lions got their 2021 campaign off to a winning start with this four-try victory at Murrayfield.

Biggar was excellent and so were the seven-strong Irish contingent on a tumultuous day that saw Warren Gatland lose his captain Alun-Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric to injury. By Saturday night, Murray was tour skipper and Wales pair Adam Beard and Josh Navidi were rushing to Edinburgh to join the touring party as they headed to South Africa.

“Bundee and Robbie were excellent outside and Conor just brings that element of control,” Biggar said of the trio of Irish players. “His box-kicking was excellent today, even more so in that first 30 or 40 minutes, bringing that real control to our game. He moved us up the pitch quite well. “Robbie was unbelievable today, he was everywhere. Big hits, covering tackles, getting us going forward. His chat was excellent, he’s very good in the air. “You can see why Johnny’s played so well for so many years, with that quality of players around him. “It was a really good hit out for us, we’d a really good platform laid for us by the forwards - it was a bit of an armchair for us in that first half an hour, which was pleasing.” Japan played some lovely rugby and caused the tourists plenty of problems, but tries from Henshaw, Tadhg Beirne, Duhan van der Merwe and Josh Adams did the damage before half-time. An ill-disciplined second-half gave the Lions lots to work on during their first week in Japan as Kazuki Himeno pulled a try back for the Brave Blossoms, who face Ireland on Saturday. LIONS: L Williams (A Watson 65); J Adams, R Henshaw, B Aki (O Farrell 55), D Van der Merwe; D Biggar, C Murray (A Price 64); R Sutherland (W Jones 52), K Owens (J George 55), T Furlong (K Sinckler 52), I Henderson, AW Jones (C Lawes 8), T Beirne, J Conan (not replaced, 70), J Tipuric (T Faletau 22). JAPAN: R Yamanaka; K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, S Fifita; Y Tamura, K Shigeno; K Inagaki, A Sakate, J Koo, W Van der Walt, J Moore, M Leitch, A Mafi, L Labuschagne. Referee: P Gauzerre (France).