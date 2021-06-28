| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘You can see why Johnny Sexton’s played so well’ says happy Biggar

Lions 28 Japan10

Dan Biggar was named man of the match against Japan Expand

Close

Dan Biggar was named man of the match against Japan

Dan Biggar was named man of the match against Japan

Dan Biggar was named man of the match against Japan

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

With Conor Murray on his inside and Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw standing outside him, Dan Biggar could be forgiven for thinking he was Johnny Sexton on Saturday.

And, the Wales out-half gave the kind of performance the Ireland captain would be proud of as the Lions got their 2021 campaign off to a winning start with this four-try victory at Murrayfield.

Biggar was excellent and so were the seven-strong Irish contingent on a tumultuous day that saw Warren Gatland lose his captain Alun-Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric to injury. By Saturday night, Murray was tour skipper and Wales pair Adam Beard and Josh Navidi were rushing to Edinburgh to join the touring party as they headed to South Africa.

Privacy