Wounded Lions: the heartbreak that follows the sudden end of a red Jersey dream

Spare a thought for Andrew Porter, whose Lions dream quickly descended into a nightmare before it even started.

Almost a month to the day since the Leinster and Ireland prop had basked in the elation of hearing his name read out to tour with the Lions this summer, an innocuous incident in a meaningless Rainbow Cup game saw Porter damage his toe, which required surgery. Years of hard work evaporated in a flash.

As a 25-year-old who has already endured some tough times in his life, this latest setback was tough to take, but Porter is not the first, nor will he be the last, player to be ruled out of Lions contention.

In fact, the last time the Lions toured South Africa, in 2009, three of a record 14 selected Irish players endured differing nightmares that cost them their place on the plane.

Before the luckless Porter’s injury, a couple of his team-mates had scares of their own. Firstly, Jack Conan was forced off against Connacht last month and did not return after being assessed for a head injury.

Conan was fit enough to feature for Leinster the following week against Ulster, in a game that saw Robbie Henshaw face similar anxiety when he also had to leave the pitch for a head injury assessment (HIA) on the back of a robust tackle that was just about deemed legal.

While Henshaw came back on soon after, the incident served as a timely reminder of the risk of injury and suspension that every Lions player is running from now until the first Test against the Springboks on July 24.

The notion that all 37 players initially picked in the squad would be available to board the plane to South Africa next week was always unlikely, with Porter becoming the latest in a long list of Irish players to suffer a cruel twist of fate.

For the other seven Irish players who made the cut, the next few weeks are laced with danger, particularly as the intensity in training cranks up ahead of Saturday’s game against Japan at Murrayfield.

That kind of trepidation is nothing new, however, as the likes of Jerry Flannery, Tomás O’Leary, Alan Quinlan, Peter Clohessy and Donal Lenihan can attest to.

The Irish hard-luck Lions stories date back to the 1983 tour when a 22-year-old Lenihan was forced to pack his bags on the eve of the squad’s departure to New Zealand.

Lenihan had been struggling which at the time was said to be a hernia, but he believed it was wrongly diagnosed.

Lenihan had been given a hero’s send-off at Cork airport before Willie John McBride, the Lions manager, ordered him home first thing the following morning.

Lenihan described the whole experience as “appalling” and “embarrassing”.

“The one thing which disappoints me to this day was that I was told to be out of the hotel by 6.30 the next morning,” the 52-times capped former Ireland lock would later recall.

“This was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime and yet I ended up almost being chucked out of the hotel. I was bitter about that for a long time.”

Although Lenihan was eventually recalled to the squad, come the following tour in 1989 he put the difficult experience of 1983 behind him when he captained the midweek team during the successful series in Australia.

Not every Irish man got the same second chance, however.

Having missed out on selection in 1993, Clohessy had targeted the 1997 Lions tour as a chance to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

When he linked up with the squad the day before they were due to leave for South Africa, Clohessy felt the twinge of a niggly back problem.

Deep down, he knew he wasn’t fit, and thus the hard-nosed Limerick man missed another opportunity to play for the Lions, paving the way for his Ireland team-mate Paul Wallace to be called up.

“I am absolutely devastated. I started the training session, but knew that I was just not right and reported the problem,” the 54-times capped ex-Ireland prop said at the time.

When 2009 came around, Irish rugby was relishing the fact that a record 14 players had been called up for the Lions tour to South Africa.

By the time the plane left, however, three of those names had been scratched off the list.

O’Leary was the first of the Munster trio to fall, when the scrum-half broke his ankle in a Porter-esque innocuous incident, during what should have been a routine Magners League game.

Quinlan followed his team-mate’s exit a month later when he copped a 12-week ban for the infamous incident involving Leo Cullen.

The following day, Flannery was ruled out when confirmation of his fractured elbow was announced.

It was a brutal few weeks for the three players, none of whom got a chance to represent the Lions after that.

O’Leary had just gotten over the ignominy of having his name spelled wrong at the televised squad announcement when he had to face up to an even bigger disaster.

“The injury had a massive and profound impact. I was devastated. The impending weeks were absolutely heart-breaking,” the 24-times capped ex-Ireland scrum-half admitted.

Quinlan’s suspension proved extremely costly and not just in the sense that he missed out on the Lions tour.

He would later write in his book Red Blooded how: “The act was brief but the consequences were almost a life sentence for me.

“In the 0.4 of a second it took for my hand to travel across Leo’s face, I had no idea the impact it would have on my life, on my family’s life.

“Within minutes of the game ending, my entire world plunged into darkness.

“I was about to lose my place on the Lions tour; I was about to be vilified in the press; I was about to be damned as a dirty player by a lot of people. But having my reputation ruined wasn’t the worst of it.

“Within hours of the disappointment of losing a Heineken Cup semi-final to Leinster, I was battling something much deeper and much darker.

“I sank into a depression which took me months to get out of and, by the end, I knew how lucky I was to have come up for air again. It engulfed me. It subsumed me. It frightened me.”

For Flannery, having had to have his elbow reconstructed, a pre-existing shoulder injury ended up also needing to be repaired, which cost the Ireland hooker a lengthy spell out.

“It was pretty heavy-duty,” Flannery told the ‘Hard Yards’ podcast. “All I could do to train was get on a bike or just do legs. I went away with my missus, on holidays, and caught the Test matches but missed the warm-up matches.

“I wasn’t going to fly over to South Africa on my tod and cheer them on like some sort of weirdo.”

This year’s Irish Lions – Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson – must ignore the horror stories of the past, even if Porter’s cautionary tale will hit home.

Despite a shoulder injury ending his 2017 tour before the second Test, Henshaw is keen to stick with some age-old advice he was given many years ago. I think even when you played when you were younger, I remember coaches always saying ‘if you’re pulling out of tackles and only half-committed, they’re the ones that you get injured in or pick up something’.

“I have always remembered that, even from my soccer days.

“If you don’t complete a tackle or pull out half-hearted, that’s when you get injured.

“So I kind of brought that into sport in general and professional sport. You have to be all in or else that’s where you will suffer in the end.

“I think mentality wise, it’s great to be playing and stay sharp. You’d rather be playing as a player, just to keep sharp and keep fit because fitness wise it’s hard to mimic and replicate match minutes in training. It’s pretty tough to do.”

As many Irish players have found out the hard way down through the years, being called up to the Lions squad is only half the battle.

Making it onto the plane can often be another matter.

Ireland’s luckless lot – a history of late exclusions

Donal Lenihan

Injury: Hernia

Outcome: Ruled out of 1983 tour before departure (later recalled)

Peter Clohessy

Injury: Back

Outcome: Ruled out of 1997 tour before departure

Tomás O’Leary

Injury: Ankle

Outcome: Ruled out of 2009 tour before departure

Alan Quinlan

Suspension: 12 weeks

Outcome: Ruled out of 2009 tour before departure

Jerry Flannery

Injury: Elbow

Outcome: Ruled out of 2009 tour before departure

Andrew Porter

Injury: Toe

Outcome: Ruled out of 2021 tour before departure