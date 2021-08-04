Robbie Erasmus speaks to South Africa's players while acting as a water carrier during the second Test against the Lions. Picture: David Rogers

CJ STANDER believes that South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is working to take pressure off his players by taking to social media to voice concerns about refereeing and World Rugby procedures.

The ex-Ireland No 8 worked under the Springbok supremo at Munster and reckons that his methods are designed to switch the focus.

Erasmus was vocal on Twitter last weekend after South Africa lost the first Test, before launching an unprecedented 62-minute video in which he ripped apart referee Nic Berry’s performance and accused him of disrespecting Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

He’s been much quieter since South Africa claimed a fractious second Test 27-9 and Stander thinks he’s a master of deflection.

"Now that I'm sitting back, I'm seeing those things more. When you're playing, you try not to bother yourself with that," he told Sky Sports.

"One thing I remember, playing for Rassie, is that he's a guy that if he coaches you, he backs you. And I think he's taken the pressure away from the players.

"I'm not going to comment on if it's right or wrong, but he has taken the pressure away from the players firstly, and that's probably his number one priority.

"When he was at Munster, we actually enjoyed that.

"If you think about it, the year we had in 2016/17 and all the things that happened, he took the pressure away from us and we could concentrate on the game."

Stander played in the final Test against New Zealand four years ago and was a regular in the Ireland side until he retired at the end of this season to return to his homeland.

The No 8 believes Warren Gatland’s team have enough to swing the third Test back in their favour and says a number of his former colleagues will have a key role.

"There are changes to the teams, but I don't think there are going to be a lot of changes in the way the teams play.

"I think it's going to be an aerial battle, physicality number one, and the benches are going to be vital, like last week.

"Both teams have to fire a shot somewhere.

"I don't think it's going to be an expansive game, but these type of games you have to win, so you have to play the game that works.

"Now that everyone has tested each other out, I feel the Lions will have it, 21-17.

"Robbie (Henshaw) and Bundee (Aki) know each other very well, from Connacht and going through to Ireland.

"I've played with them, and I think if you look at the games, the centre is probably where the Springboks got most of their metres and physicality into the game.

"Gatland has probably said: 'Look, these two guys know each other, lets stop them (South Africa) there and then they won't play around us.

"Damian (De Allende) and Bundee (Aki) going up against each other is probably the match-up I want to see! They know each other and have played against each other for Munster and Connacht.

"It's a great match-up and that's what the game is about.”