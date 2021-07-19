| 16°C Dublin

What the Lions cannot do is give South Africa the easy first-half lead their 'A' team built up

Mick Galwey

Bundee Aki of the British & Irish Lions is tackled by Faf de Klerk of South Africa 'A' during last week's clash in Cape Town

Bundee Aki of the British &amp; Irish Lions is tackled by Faf de Klerk of South Africa 'A' during last week's clash in Cape Town

At last we get to the meat of what has been the craziest Lions tour ever – the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town next Saturday.

In glorious technicolour hindsight, this tour should never have gone ahead.

Watching Australia host France in internationals in Brisbane and Melbourne last week, in front of packed stadiums, the obvious thing to do a few months ago was bring the 2025 Lions tour to Australia forward four years and let South Africa have their turn at hosting in 2025 when things will, surely, have settled down.

