'We will explore all options to play the Lions' - Erasmus says Spingboks can travel to keep tour alive

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks will explore every option to play the Lions series this summer, even if it means flipping the scenario and facing the best of Britain and Ireland away from home.

The former Munster coach has revealed that he recently contracted the coronavirus and is still struggling with some symptoms of the virus.

His successor as national team coach, Jacques Nienaber, has yet to have a match in charge of the Springboks after they pulled out of the Rugby Championship with player welfare concerns.

Erasmus said that decision was partly based on planning for the Lions series, but with the vaccination rollout in South Africa lagging yet to get fully under-way and with case numbers rising it is increasingly difficult to see the tour happening as planned in July and August.

The Lions board met on Friday to discuss options, the most viable at this stage being a three-Test series to be held at Twickenham, the Principality Stadium and Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

"We desperately want to play the Lions and we will do anything to play them," Erasmus told an online media conference today.

"This series only comes around every 12 years. I have heard the different calls and opinions about the tour, and although we didn't play in the Rugby Championship because of player welfare, it was also because we knew there was this big series in 2021.

"If option one of playing in South Africa doesn't work out, we will go to option Z to make it happen. We don't want to lose (out on playing) the Lions series, we feel we deserve to play against them. I want to, Jacques (Nienaber) wants to, the players want to, so from our side we'll do anything."

Erasmus spoke of the frustration of being the world champions and not being able to play a match.

"The frustration is unbelievable," he said when asked about the 'Boks' inability to play since their World Cup success.

"But we know we can’t compare that to how devastating the impact of this pandemic has been, and how people have suffered.

"But, yes, we will explore any option to play the Lions, we will play next year, we will play over there. This is the view from a player and management perspective."

Meanwhile, Erasmus also conceded that the Rainbow Cup is under threat from the growing case numbers across the world.

The tournament, which features the existing PRO14 teams and the four top South African franchises is scheduled to kick off in April as a lead-in to the Lions, but is now in major doubt due to the restrictions on travel.

He said that the dialogue between the organising unions would remain open, with the PRO14 likely to revert to a full season with three rounds of play-offs if the Rainbow Cup is cancelled.

