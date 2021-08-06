'We have got to create more, that's for sure' - Gregor Townsend wants better attack from Lions

LIONS attack coach Gregor Townsend has called on the tourists to cause South Africa more problems in tomorrow's series decider in Cape Town.

With just one maul try in 160 minutes of rugby, the Scot has presided over a unit which has produced precious little in the two Tests to date and he says they will need to be better tomorrow.

All 40 members of the squad trained yesterday ahead of the denouement of a tight, taut and often bad-tempered series.

And Townsend says the Lions have it within them to turn the tide after losing the second Test 27-9 last Saturday.

"We have got to create more, that's for sure," he said.

"If you create opportunities, whether that comes through errors in the defence that can get you linebreaks that lead to tries, that gives you a better chance to win the game.

"But, you may create more through pressure, through fatiguing opposition, getting penalties. In these tight Test matches, that could be enough to win the game.

"We did that well in the first Test, especially in the second half. We were building into that sort of performance in the first half of the second Test but we didn't do it for 80 minutes.

"We know that we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can. That will be an area where we focus for sure."

Read More

Townsend echoed his boss Warren Gatland's point that the Lions want a speedier game this weekend.

"We have made the point that we don't want unnecessary stoppages. You keep the tempo and the flow of the game through your own accuracy and decision-making. When the game stops for a scrum or lineout, you want it restarted as quickly as possible," he said.

"Everybody does who is watching it at home, so I'd like to think that it will be a shorter game this weekend than last weekend."

Townsend defended the performance of out-half Dan Biggar who passed the ball just three times in last week's game.

“One thing was we kicked a few times in the opposition half," he said.

"Sometimes that brought a reward, sometimes it didn’t. That was obviously a strategy.

"In the first-half we felt we were getting momentum a lot playing off 9.

"When you are playing off 9, obviously No 10’s not going to touch the ball on too many occasions.

"In terms of a half of rugby, we were pretty pleased with a lot of work going on. We could have moved the ball more.

"We could have taken the opportunities when we got in the 22 - just come alive a bit more.

"But it was a half of rugby where Dan was at 10 where he made really good decisions. Dan didn’t play a huge amount in the second half so if we are looking at a passing stat, he obviously didn’t play 80 minutes and in that second half we didn’t get that much ball.

"But whether a 10 passes a lot or not is not necessarily a good or a bad thing; we want our 10s to take on this blitz defence too.

"So people are rushing up on the outside; you can play round it, you can play between it or you can take it on as a first receiver and Dan did that a couple of times well."

A veteran of the successful 1997 tour, Townsend knows what it takes to taste victory on South African soil and what it would mean to the Lions.

"It would be a huge achievement," he said.

"We're obviously just looking at the 80 minutes tomorrow but when you put it in context of the last eight weeks and the challenges we've gone through, and South Africa, but we're a long way from our families for a huge period of time.

"It would be a massive achievement but a Test series is about what happens on the field and our players are focused this week.

"They've looked really sharp. I know that last week, especially the second half, wasn't a performance that reflects where we are and what we're capable of doing."