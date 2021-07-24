'We are wounded Springboks' - Faf de Klerk warns Lions to expect backlash

Faf de Klerk in action for the Springboks against the Lions. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk has warned the Lions to expect a furious response from the world champions in the second Test in Cape Town next week.

The Springbok star said his team will respond to their 22-17 defeat by learning from their mistakes and would not give up the Series easily.

The Lions came from nine points down at half-time with a superb second-half performance and de Klerk said the home side must now channel their disappointment.

"We are a proud team, a proud nation," he said.

"We definitely will make sure we rectify the errors that we made.

"That's pretty much it, we'll definitely come back with a bit more fire in our belly. A bit more anger, but we need to control the anger to make sure our discipline is in check.

"If our discipline is good and we can sort out our aerial battle, we should be all good going forward.

"It's going to be another massive challenge next week, but we're looking forward to it.

"We're wounded Springboks, we like having our backs against the wall and we can fight our way out of that."

De Klerk praised the impact of the Lions' bench and said the 'Boks must improve their aerial work and discipline next week.

"They are a quality side and the challenge for us, from a Lions point of view, is that the guy that comes off the bench is probably better or just as good as the guy that's playing," he said.

"That's the challenge we have to face, our discipline slipped in the second-half. If we can replay the first five minutes of the second-half it would probably be a different outcome.

"A really close game, a few decisions maybe - not wrong but could have gone either way.

"We're very disappointed in the changing-room, the boys are really gutted and I think we really wanted to win this one.

"It's a three-Test series, we need to hold our heads up high tonight.

"There's a lot of guys who haven't played for a long time, it was great to be out there with the boys again.

"A lot of learnings, but there can't be any more excuses. We have to take this on the chin and move forward."

Head coach Jacques Nienaber's analysis of the game was pretty simple.

“In the second half we lost it in the air – the kicking game, we got the rewards in the first half but in the second-half they dominated. That gave them territory and broken play.

"We have to salvage it. We will look at the video and there are definitely things we can sort out. We can sort our mauls out. Obviously we are confident that we sort the aerial game and the kicking contest. It worked in the first half and gave us good field position."