It has been quite a week for Rassie Erasmus, who has doubled down on his press conference utterings a few days ago in an hour-long video released online on Thursday in which he threatens to step away from team affairs.

In the video, filmed in the team bubble with Erasmus wearing a Springbok tracksuit but not released through official channels, the director of rugby attempts to explain his frustration with the performance of referee Nic Berry in last Saturday's first Test and World Rugby's procedures for dealing with coach's feedback.

Erasmus complains about how he believes Warren Gatland was allowed to apply pressure on officials before the first Test, while he hit back at criticism of his role as a water boy on the day.

The video, which was posted on a Vimeo account with the moniker JJ, appears days after Erasmus denied he was behind the mysterious Jaco Johan account on Twitter.

The former Munster coach retweeted a number of Tweets from Jaco Johan that included video analysis made in the same style as Erasmus usually uses online. Those tweets highlighted incidents where the Springboks felt they were hard done by by the officials.

After outlining his frustration with the procedures in place, Erasmus said he was ready to face the consequences for his actions.

“The thing I want to get through and I know it’s a long intro, but you have to have the background of why there’s things said on Twitter and why I do reply to some tweets and why I do think that when someone posts something on Twitter and I do think it is correct that I do retweet it," he said.

“Because, the previous week there was no bones made about it when Warren Gatland said stuff in the media when we were dead quiet.

“We definitely felt the way things unfolded on the field didn’t benefit us by staying quiet.

“That’s why I would probably like World Rugby head of referees Joel (Jutge), (World Rugby director of rugby) Joe (Schmidt), (match ref) Nic (Berry), (assistants) Mathieu (Raynal), Ben (O’Keeffe), (TMO) Marius Jonker, (host broadcasters) Supersport maybe if you guys get this – I’m not sure who this is going to …

“I myself, as director of rugby, if this causes that I’m not allowed to be a water carrier, I’ll step away from being a water carrier. If this means we’re going to get a fine, I’ll step away from the team management. If this means that the Springboks will be in trouble, I’ll say I did this in isolation, it’s me personally that did this and not SA Rugby and not the Springboks.

“Because I believe in fairness and the system and I believe in two teams having equal chance of competing in the match.

“I’m not saying the referee was a cheat at all, I’m saying we just wanted clarity on a Sunday night and didn’t get until a Tuesday and, to be honest, I am not very convinced with the clarity we got from Nic Berry in this match.

“I’ve had previous encounters where I made mistakes, saying things in public about referees, and normally it comes back to bite you, but in this instance the Lions only comes around every 12 years.

“It should be fair, I’ll step away from the last two Test matches, but let the Springboks and the Lions have an equal chance on the field when it comes to laws, respect, the way players get treated, what is said in a pre-match coaches meeting with the referees, how they give feedback post that and how things get said in the media."

After a 15-minute intro, Erasmus highlights 26 incidents in the game on video.

He begins with Tom Curry’s late hit on Faf de Klerk, which was punished with a penalty. The Springbok supremo said: “If we shouldered like that, will it always just get a penalty? So we take that one and say, OK, you can actually tackle a guy like that late, without arms after the ball and it is not a yellow card.”

The second clip is a side-entry from Curry on Makazola Mapimpi, before he highlights Elliot Daly holding Mapimpi back as he chased a kick and then accused ref Berry of treating his captain Siya Kolisi with less respect than Lions skipper Alun-Wyn Jones.

Then, Erasmus posts a series of tackles that he felt highlighted the inconsistency between the way high tackles were policed.

He posts Hamish Watson’s now infamous tip-tackle on Willie le Roux for which he escaped a yellow card, before highlighting a similar incident involving Duhan van der Merwe in the first half.

There is a long series of ruck infringements and perceived inconsistencies between pre-match messages and the actual refereeing of the game before Erasmsus once again circles back to Jonker, who ruled out two tries from the home team.

“The way the pressure was applied to Marius Jonker was uncalled for,” he said. “I’m pretty sure this week Warren will say nothing about Marius Jonker, he won’t moan or say a word, but last week he was all over the newspapers about him.”

Throughout the video, Erasmus complains about inconsistency and a lack of respect for his players.

He believes the Lions pre-tour and pre-match communications influenced the way the officials perceived his players and their actions.

“It’s comical the way the respect the AR (assistant referees) and the guys, the respect they showed to the South African players compared to the Lions players,” he said. “We saw that coming and we tried to tell the referees that, but it doesn’t look like that worked.”

At the end of the video, Erasmus sums up his reasons for making the video.

“I might have sounded sarcastic in some clips, I apologise for that, but I guess the frustration is just that I don’t understand how at this level – we’re waiting 12 years to play a match like this – the only thing we ask is three things. Don’t let them depower us in scrums and mauls, give us the same respect as these guys on the field and we asked them what are the areas they are concerned about and they said the ruck, the lineout contact.

“And we said ‘let’s please don’t moan in the media and make this a positive tour’, those are the three things we discussed with Joe, Joel and Nic.

“Here we are, it’s Tuesday morning and I just did an hour of 26 clips because Nic wasn’t available and they only do their review on a Monday.

“We’ve got one training session after today, we haven’t had any feedback and it’s a negative place to be at.

“I think with me being here or not being here, we can do it much better.

“If you guys request that I’m not involved in these Test matches, not a problem. iI you request that I’m not a water-carrier, not a problem.

“I again urge you to go and look that there can only be one water carrier, but it’s your choice if you want to bring water on for the players. It doesn’t say you have to have water, it’s only this year you can have more than two and there’s nothing to say that anyone other than the head coach can’t and that’s something for Warren to moan about.

“Then, yeah, if you think this is going over the top and it shouldn’t go out to the media then I did this in my own personal capacity, not as part of the Springboks and I’ll withdraw myself from the Springbok management team.

“Thank you.”





