Warren Gatland’s takes a page from Declan Kidney’s Grand Slam playbook with big Lions calls

Brendan Fanning

Warren Gatland has changed up his Lions team for this weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Warren Gatland has changed up his Lions team for this weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

When Declan Kidney was guiding Ireland to a Grand Slam in 2009, he caught everyone off guard with his selection for the Scotland game. By then France, Italy and England had been shoved to one side.

In the two-week gap before heading to Edinburgh, Kidney decided to freshen things up. Given he liked to plan things well in advance and then follow it to the letter, maybe this was one he had prepared earlier.

So straight into the starting side came Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer behind the scrum, with Rory Best and Denis Leamy up front. The recall of D’Arcy for Paddy Wallace at centre had been expected, but not the other three. Tomás O’Leary, Jerry Flannery and Jamie Heaslip were easy men to pick in their positions. All three would be back for the Grand Slam decider, against Wales, but by then Kidney had made his point.

