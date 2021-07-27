Warren Gatland’s takes a page from Declan Kidney’s Grand Slam playbook with big Lions calls

When Declan Kidney was guiding Ireland to a Grand Slam in 2009, he caught everyone off guard with his selection for the Scotland game. By then France, Italy and England had been shoved to one side.

In the two-week gap before heading to Edinburgh, Kidney decided to freshen things up. Given he liked to plan things well in advance and then follow it to the letter, maybe this was one he had prepared earlier.

So straight into the starting side came Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer behind the scrum, with Rory Best and Denis Leamy up front. The recall of D’Arcy for Paddy Wallace at centre had been expected, but not the other three. Tomás O’Leary, Jerry Flannery and Jamie Heaslip were easy men to pick in their positions. All three would be back for the Grand Slam decider, against Wales, but by then Kidney had made his point.

That point would have been clearer still had Ireland been in the Southern Hemisphere on a three-Test tour. If players first and foremost like to play, then that urge escalates away from home. It can be a lonely place if you’re not getting a look-in, in which case you don’t quite feel like one of the lads.

So before a ball has been kicked in the Second Test on this Lions tour, Warren Gatland has lifted morale even higher. Chris Harris would have considered himself long odds on seeing any action when he was left out of the 23 for the First Test. Taulupe Faletau the same. For both, the world changed shape this morning. Others will hang on a bit longer in the hope their races have not been run.

The biggest call was to swap the nines. If Conor Murray ever decides to document his career he will get a few chapters out of this tour alone. From being named captain to succeed Alun Wyn Jones on the night of the Japan game, to being dropped for Ali Price to kick off the series, he was entitled to ask Gatland if the coach was making it up as he went along. And now, back in again.

This suggests Gatland is happy to park the search for tempo and settle instead for the steady rhythm that Murray brings, on top of his kicking game. That’s how Wales would play South Africa when he was running that show. The second half last Saturday reinforced it for him.

What will Harris bring at outside centre that Elliot Daly was leaving short? Nothing that jumps out at you, but he’s a solid citizen and Daly had a few dodgy periods in the First Test, missing three tackles. Daly is a very skilful footballer who can win games given the right circumstances, but he doesn’t always come across like a warrior. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

The recall for Faletau is a good shout, even if it will cause consternation in Scotland that Hamish Watson got a short run off the bench last weekend and no run at all this week. It's certain Watson would have the wit to not put himself in the frame again with another tip tackle, but that’s not the point. Faletau is long in the tooth but a better rugby player and a very good man to have coming on alongside Tadhg Beirne.

What will concern Gatland most is what will happen with the change of referee. Rassie Erasmus was quick on the draw to point out there were no complaints coming from the Boks’ camp, but will that have tallied with the footage he forwarded to the refereeing group?

That trio of Nic Berry, Ben O’Keefe and Mathieu Raynal, we understand, could have closed the blinds and spent all day everyday reviewing footage they got from the red and green corners of the ring. When the stakes are this high, lobbying officials is a key part of the operation.

So it would be a miracle if this weekend O’Keefe gives the Lions the sort of latitude they got in the opener. Of course that depends, in part, on his confidence levels. It’s never a good look when the red card you produce, as part of World Rugby’s crusade on lowering the height of the tackle, gets shredded in the aftermath.

Wallaby Marika Koroibete, sent off by O’Keefe in the Third Test against France a couple of weeks ago for a high tackle, can take that off his rap sheet. O’Keefe will have Marius Jonker in his ear from the TMO’s position in a TV truck. How Berry and Jonker between them gave Watson a free pass, on the card front, for his tackle on Willie le Roux is a mystery.

Erasmus will be claiming that Mako Vunipola got away with more than his fair share at the scrum last weekend. Clearly, you are presented with a different set of circumstances between starting a game and arriving in for the last half hour, but Gatland needs the Saracen to produce more of the same, but this time from the first whistle.

Rory Sutherland would surely not be in the equation if Wyn Jones was fit, but overall Gatland has had a light enough load to carry on the injury front. If Sutherland comes on and proves more convincing than he has to date, it will be a career high for him.

Gatland's changes for Saturday mostly work on a few levels, and he knows it’s all about the positive effect of keeping everyone onside and heading in the same direction. The circumstances for Kidney were different, but the desired effect is the same.