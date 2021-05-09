| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Warren Gatland's power game and lack of any Irish back-room team really hurt Irish Lions' selection hopes

Mick Galwey

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire. Expand

Close

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Power is all over Warren Gatland’s selection of 37 players for the Lions Tour to South Africa in July and August of this year.

Not his personal power to select the squad, but power on the pitch – physicality, grunt, heft, ballast, call it what you want.

Most Watched

Privacy