Warren Gatland picks a Lions XV - and names nine Irish players including Johnny Sexton

Warren Gatland was the Lions head coach on three tours. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Warren Gatland is no stranger to Lions tours and the veteran head coach has named his hypothetical matchday squad after the recent summer tours - with Ireland leading the way.

Off the back of the historic 2-1 test series victory against the All Blacks, nine Irish players are in Gatland's starting team, with two more picked on the bench.

Ireland make up over half of the pack, with Tadhg Furlong at tighthead prop, James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the second row and Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back row.

The half-backs are Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton, with Gatland admitting that he now wonders about his decision to leave the Ireland captain at home when the Lions toured South Africa last summer.

"I still probably ask myself now whether it was the right decision to leave him at home," Gatland said.

James Lowe is picked on the left wing while the final Irish selection in the starting team is Robbie Henshaw in the 13 jersey.

Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter are on Gatland's bench.

The next Lions tour isn't set to take place until 2025 in Australia, but it shows how strongly Ireland performed in New Zealand that they are the bulk suppliers in Gatland's team.