Warren Gatland eyeing up blockbuster Lions vs All Blacks clash ahead of South Africa tour

Warren Gatland wants the Lions to play the All Blacks ahead of the 2021 tour to South Africa. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Lions head coach Warren Gatland is hoping to line up a warm-up Test against the All Blacks ahead of next year's tour to South Africa.

Gatland has suggested that the game could help to raise some much-needed revenue on the back of Covid-19.

The Lions drew a thrilling series with New Zealand in 2017 and Gatland is encouraging the powers that be to look at a potential one-off clash, which could also be billed as a decider to the three-match contest.

The former Ireland and Wales boss, who recently returned to his native New Zealand to coach the Chiefs, believes a game against the All Blacks could generate close to €6 million.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Gatland revealed that he has held initial discussions with New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson about the Lions hosting the All Blacks in the northern hemisphere before they travel to South Africa to take on the reigning world champions.

"I've spoken to Mark Robinson about a warm-up game for the Lions and he was potentially talking about the New Zealand Maoris as a game," Gatland told Sky Sports NZ.

"But is it something that the All Blacks go up there for a decider at the end of June before we go off to South Africa?

"Potentially it's an opportunity to make four or five million pounds from a game like that and put some money back into the coffers, that we're going to need.

"Potentially there's some opportunities for the world to come together in terms of how we get up and running again and generate as much revenue as we potentially can and don't damage what we've got.

"With the July, August Test series due to be called off, do the southern hemisphere teams go up to the northern hemisphere in November and play in a round-robin tournament?

"If it's revenue sharing I think potentially there's an opportunity to earn probably about £20million for each home nation if they did something like that."

Online Editors