Warren Gatland backs Ireland's Conor Murray to deliver against South Africa

Conor Murray of the British and Irish Lions after victory over South Africa at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Warren Gatland has backed Conor Murray to deliver on the faith shown in him after the Ireland scrum-half earned a recall to the Lions team for Saturday's second Test against South Africa.

Having been named tour captain before Alun Wyn Jones made a miraculous recovery from a dislocated shoulder, Murray was a surprise omission from last week's team, but after Ali Price performed well, the Scot was expected to retain the No 9 jersey for this weekend.

However, Gatland has mixed things up again and reverted for the experience of Murray, as the Lions look to clinch the Series with another win.

“He was good when he came on, and it’s going to be tight in that first 20 or 30 minutes,” Gatland said of Murray.

“The way South Africa tend to play, if we look at the two games, the 'A' game and this game, they try, and build the scoreboard, they try, and get in front and look to hold on.

“That first 20 or 30 minutes is pretty important for us. And then we have been happy with the way we finished in the second half of both those games, and felt strong.

“And potentially the game might open up, in the tempo of the game, which is something we think Ali can bring, maybe in that second half, and the same with the other players that are on the bench.”

Jack Conan is handed another start at No 8 despite calls for Taulupe Faletau to replace the Leinster man.

However, Gatland reiterated his confidence in Conan after an impressive display last weekend, as Faletau forces his way onto the bench, having been left out entirely for the first Test win.

“I just think that he's kind of been unheralded a little bit," Gatland said of Conan.

"Some people sometimes look for the spectacular stuff. It's not something I do. I looked at all the things he did well and he doesn't make many mistakes, his carrying was excellent, his footwork was good.

“He was very, very solid. He didn't miss any tackles. As a loose forward trio, they can be better and you want to keep that combination. Toby can have an impact coming off the bench. Sometimes you make changes, but we were very pleased with the way Jack played last weekend.”

Gatland also laughed off Rassie Erasmus' Twitter frenzy, as the Lions head coach confirmed that he wouldn't be setting up a social media page any time soon.

“I don’t even know how to get onto it to set up a Twitter account. I think I would end up getting too much abuse so there is no point in me doing that," Gatland smiled.

“I just think it is a separate sideshow. I haven’t really taken much notice of it. The focus has been on ourselves. Letting that happen outside of our stuff.

“We haven’t really been looking at that sort of stuff. We’ve heard the stories. I’m just trying to stay out of that stuff. I’m not on social media and things, so I haven’t taken too much notice of it.”