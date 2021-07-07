Two Lions players isolating after member of management team tests positive for Covid-19

A member of the Lions management team tested positive for Covid. The news comes as cases have been identified in South Africa's camp this week. Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Sportsfile

A member of the Lions management team has tested positive for Covid-19 following routine screening, it has been confirmed.

Two players and two other members of the backroom team are currently isolating as they are close contacts, a statement from management read.

The management team member tested positive this Wednesday morning.

“The individual and four close contacts – including two players and two members of staff – are being isolated and assessed at the team hotel,” the statement read.

All members of the touring party have since been PCR tested.

The British & Irish Lions can confirm that a member of its management team has tested positive for COVID-19.



— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 7, 2021

The Lions game this evening against the Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park will still take place provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later this afternoon.

“Should this be the case, the kick-off time for tonight’s game will be adjusted to 8pm (SAST) / 7pm Irish time.”

"We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the Tour, which included regular testing and rigorous Covid-19 countermeasure planning and protocols," said Ben Calveley, Managing Director for the British & Irish Lions.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result.

"Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR tested. The Medical Advisory Group await the results of the PCR testing in order to make a decision on tonight’s game.

"The five individuals affected will be monitored closely during isolation and receive the best possible medical attention as we await the results of their PCR tests.

"Further updates will follow in due course."