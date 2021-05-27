Two key members of Ireland's backroom team set to tour with the Lions

Ireland's representation on this summer's Lions tour will extend beyond the playing pitch, as two key members of Andy Farrell's backroom team are set to tour with Warren Gatland's squad.

Ireland's team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave, who joined the IRFU in June 2016 having worked in a similar role with Leinster from July 2014, will be part of the Lions' medical team.

Meanwhile, performance analyst Vinny Hammond, who has been a central part of the Ireland setup under Joe Schmidt and now Farrell, will tour with the Lions for a second time.

As well as Ireland's eight players travelling to South Africa, Dr Cosgrave and Hammond's inclusion takes the country's tally to 10 representatives.

“I am thrilled to have secured a world-class performance team,” said Gatland.

“For obvious reasons this summer’s Lions Tour to South Africa will be a bit different. It will present a number of unique challenges, not only for the players, but the staff too – who all work so incredibly hard behind the scenes.

“I feel reassured when I see the calibre and experience of each individual I have been able to assemble, and I know that whatever challenges we may face on Tour we’ll deal with them in the best way possible.

“I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to the four home unions for the flexibility and cooperation they have shown in releasing their employees.”

Lions backroom team

Medical

Prabhat Mathema – Head of Medical (WRU)

Dr Geoff Davies – Doctor (WRU)

Dr Ciaran Cosgrave – Doctor (IRFU)

Bob Stewart – Physio (RFU)

John Miles – Physio (WRU)

Ann-Marie Birmingham – Soft tissue therapist (RFU)

Hanlie Fouche – Soft tissue therapist (WRU)

Strength & Conditioning

Paul Stridgeon – Head of Strength & Conditioning (WRU)

Jon Clarke – Strength & Conditioning Coach (RFU)

Huw Bennett – Strength & Conditioning Coach (WRU)

Brian Cunniffe – Sports Scientist (English Institute of Sport)

Analysis

Rhodri Bown – Head of Analysis (WRU)

Vinny Hammond – Analyst (IRFU)

Marc Kinnaird – Analyst (WRU)

Gavin Vaughan – Analyst (SRU)