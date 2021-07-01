'They've worked together really well' - Gatland excited by Russell-Farrell combination as the Lions face the Lions

Amidst all the build-up to the Lions squad being announced there was a nagging doubt about Finn Russell's status as a contender.

There's no doubting the Scotland and Racing 92 out-half's ability or class, but he doesn't fit the mold of the type of No 10 the Lions would normally look to under Warren Gatland - particularly as they take on the world champion Springboks this summer.

On Saturday, Russell will make his Lions debut having been one of the infamous 'Geography Six' who didn't get a run four years' ago.

Alongside him is one of his major rivals for the starting berth, Owen Farrell, the England captain who played at out-half in the first Test in New Zealand before reverting to inside centre to accommodate Johnny Sexton's inclusion for the following games.

Russell brings game-changing attack, but there is always a risk that his capacity for an error could affect the result on the other side of the ledger.

The Gauteng Lions are the weakest team the tourists will face in South Africa so there should be ample scope to cut things up and if his combination with Farrell works it'll become a potential combination when things get serious in a couple of weeks.

"They've worked really well together," Gatland said.

"Owen has a huge amount of experience. Third tour and captain of England, adding a lot to the environment.

"Finn has a slightly different way of playing. He’s matured amazingly in the last few years in terms of his game management and the way he controls the game.

"We know what flair he has from an attacking perspective, but it’s also those deft attacking kicks that he’s able to bring to his game.

"I thought against France the way he managed that game and kicking game and control was outstanding. It’s pretty exciting to have a look at that combination.

"We do want to have a look at Owen at 10 at some stage as well and give him an opportunity there because that’s where he’s been picked.But we know he's equally comfortable in the 12 position.

"It does give us an opportunity to have a look at different combinations. He’s very comfortable at both 10 and 12."

Having beaten Japan comfortably before departure, Gatland has made 14 changes to his starting XV.

He always committed to giving all of his players a chance in the first three games and, while he wants to win, Gatland says he wants to see the players gel.

"It is also about creating some different combinations as well and seeing how they may work out," Gatland said.

"We are a little bit limited with that in terms of the five games in South Africa and then the Test series. I think the exciting thing from a coaching point of view – I don’t know so much about the players – is just the amount of competition we’ve got in the squad.

‘The rest of the players in the squad will get an opportunity against the Sharks (on Wednesday) and then you’ll see who the loose forward trio will be for next week.

"Different players will have that chance and the games will come around thick and fast.’

Meanwhile, the Lions have confirmed that Wednesday's game against the Sharks will now take place at 5pm (Irish time) to avoid a clash with the Euro 2020 semi-final that night.