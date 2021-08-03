'They've dragged us into it' - Warren Gatland hits out at the governing body's 'both sides' approach to Erasmus sanction

Raassie Erasmus may have won the battle but Warren Gatland is not giving up on the war, as the Lions coach expressed his disappointment at being “dragged into” World Rugby’s disciplinary hearing against the South African director of rugby.

The former Munster supremo is facing sanction for his 62-minute video questioning the integrity of referee Nic Berry and hammering World Rugby’s disciplinary processes, but the statement from the governing body included reference to both sides calling the referees into question.

Read More

That has irked the Kiwi coach, who made six changes to his team ahead of Saturday’s series decider in Cape Town.

After being criticised by the Springboks, Gatland insists he has not commented publicly on the officials and says he merely questioned the appointment of a South African Television Match Official (TMO) Marius Jonker when New Zealander Brendon Pickerill withdrew.

"Look, there's been so much said about that stuff. The only thing I'm disappointed about in World Rugby's statement is that they've kind of inadvertently dragged us into it,” he said.

"We've tried to, we think, maintain as much integrity as we can, in terms of we haven't been commenting on refereeing. We never questioned the TMO.

“The only question we asked is why hadn't World Rugby put a contingency plan in place if people couldn't travel or got sick.

"That's the only question that we had asked. So I'm really, really disappointed with a part of the statement where they've sort of said both sides have been making comments and being critical of the officials.

"I'd like someone to show me where we have done that. We've looked through everything and we can't see any instances where we've been critical of the officials. In fact, I think we've praised the officials."

Read More

Gatland said he requested a change in TMO between Tests No 1 and 2 but World Rugby director of rugby Joe Schmidt did not grant the switch.

"I spoke to Joe Schmidt, who is involved, to give me some clarity on the decision and just asking why plans hadn't been put in place regarding this,” he said.

"It's not just the TMO, what would have happened if the referees couldn't make it out here?

"We've had contingency plans for a couple of things in case things happened with Covid so that we'd be covered.

"So, there was no question about people being involved. What we questioned was the process.”

Although he steered clear of criticising Jonker’s performance, Gatland and the Lions feel that Erasmus’s use of social media to pressurise the match officials worked last week.

"I don't want to comment on his (Jonker’s) performances,” he said.

"We found out on the Wednesday night before the first Test, so our understanding was that it was going to be Brendon Pickerill, we only found out subsequently that World Rugby had known for at least a week or so that there was at least a possibility that he wasn't going to be travelling to South Africa.

"That's what raised our concerns. We weren't notified about that and why there wasn't a contingency in place for it happening.

"Every four years there's a World Cup and I think the next biggest thing on the world rugby calendar is the Lions.

"You don't want to be in a position where any of the match officials can be potentially criticised or questioned.

"We've already had that, where these officials have been accused of being disrespected and haven't made the right calls and have potentially being influenced.

"That's been disappointing, I think for everyone we have to make sure we respect the officials as best we can.

"They have a difficult difficult job, there was a lot spoken about certain decisions and calls and sometimes you've got to suck it up and get on with it.

"We've been trying to go through the process, I'm talking to the referees tomorrow or Thursday afternoon.

"There's a couple of things that I want to go through and ask them on some of the calls that were made, some of the decisions. Some of the big calls.

"I'll just say 'take me through the process please, help me understand your thought process and thinking so I can convey those messages to my players and I can understand that.

"That's kind of what you do. We don't always agree, that's part of the process of having that robust debate or discussion afterwards about how we understand and learn.

"Hopefully, it's the other way around that the referee is seeing our point of view or listening to the things that we're trying to do as well."

Gatland named England prop Kyle Sinckler on his bench despite their being a question mark over his availability.

Sinckler was cited for an alleged bite and was still in a disciplinary hearing that had already lasted five hours when Gatland spoke to the media today.

That's being dealt with at the moment. He's denied anything and we're waiting to hear the decision,” he said.

"Sometimes those sorts of things happen, there's nothing clear on any of the video evidence I've looked at, so we'll just wait and see what comes back after the hearing."

Zander Fagerson will come on to the bench if Sinckler is ruled out.

Gatland made six changes to his starting XV and a further three on the bench in the hope of breathing life into a team that collapsed in the second half last weekend.

Into the team come Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Ali Price, Wyn Jones and Ken Owens, with Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds and Finn Russell on the bench.

“We just felt that there were certain things from the weekend in terms of, particularly the aerial battle. We just got nothing out of that,” he said.

“That was one of the areas.

“We were disappointed with the last 20 minutes when we gave away eight penalties, four of them we considered were pretty needless and ones that we shouldn't have given away.

“We're not complaining about the result, in fairness to South Africa they finished strongly. It was a tight game. We were happy with the first half and where we were. At 60 minutes, there's nothing on the game.

“We just felt that Wyn Jones was very unlucky, he picked up that injury in the first test. He's fit and it's that combination between Wyn and Ken in the front row.

“Ali did pretty well in the first test so we've swapped our nines around.

Bundee and Robbie have a pretty familiar combination and the midfield has always been bit of a debate for us. We looked at the physicality that Bundee brought in the 'A' game and the combination of those two working together, it gives Robbie the chance to move one out.

“We definitely want to play some more rugby and we just didn't get that opportunity in the second half.

“The first-half we got some of the bounces we did in the first test in terms of the aerial stuff. “Basically, we got nothing from the air in the second half.

“South Africa kicked the ball 22 times in the second half, we've only kicked it 10 times.

“We've tried to go out there, get some momentum and play some rugby, but we just never got into the game in that last 20 minutes or so.

“That's why there have been the changes. Finn Russell comes onto the bench because he's a little bit different. The two 10s are very good at what they do but are quite similar and he offers us something different.”