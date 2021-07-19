'There is no way we are not going to be ready' - Springbok Handre Pollard's warning to Lions

South Africa out-half Handre Pollard has fired a warning shot at the Lions, insisting that his side will be ready for Saturday's first Test.

Despite having endured major disruptions in their preparations to face the Lions, the Springboks are confident ahead of the upcoming series.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are still sweating over the availability of captain Siya Kolisi and winger Makazole Mapimpi, having tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Pollard missed last week's South Africa 'A' win over the Lions, having been among a plethora of playing and coaches who were forced to isolate on the back of issues arising from Covid.

However, the World Cup winning out-half has now recovered and he is relishing the opportunity to take on the Lions over the next three weeks.

“There is no way we are not going to be ready, playing against the British & Irish Lions, playing for your country,” Pollard said.

“Emotionally, physically we are all fine. We’ve had hard weeks of training. The way we train is harder than the game, so we’ll be ready for whatever comes our way on Saturday.”

Although the 27-year-old was asymptomatic, his movements were limited last week, which added to the Springboks' headaches ahead of the Test series.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, so I got back to training pretty quickly,” Pollard explained.

“Physically I’m okay. It was very strict once we went into the Covid wing of the hotel. The first five, six days were spent in the room, giving your body time to fight whatever it’s got to fight. Then we were provided with the necessary gym equipment in our rooms.

“It was not about training hard or getting fit but just about balancing it out and not losing what you already have.”

Like the rest of his team-mates, Pollard has been closely analysing the Lions since they arrived in South Africa, and while he acknowledges that they didn't face much of a challenge against the franchises, the Boks will step it up several notches.

“I thought they weren’t challenged as hard as they probably would have liked in those first few games,” Pollard added.

“But we saw glimpses here and there of what they do when they are under pressure, and they are probably expecting more of that.

“I don’t think it’s a big secret of what’s coming. The two sides will play pretty similar games and it’s going to come down to the physicality, set pieces and the basics. It always comes back down to that when it’s big Test match rugby.”