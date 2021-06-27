| 17°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There are major questions about the moral standing of this tour – should the Lions be travelling at all?

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Lions skipper will have to cope with his new responsibility amid a South African pandemic

The Lions are set to arrive in South Africa on Monday. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Lions are set to arrive in South Africa on Monday. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

The Lions are set to arrive in South Africa on Monday. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

The Lions are set to arrive in South Africa on Monday. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

WHAT price is sporting glory when it takes place against the back-drop of actual death? Conor Murray and his Lions arrive in South Africa today with major questions over the viability and moral standing of the tour.

Johannesburg, where they’ll acclimatise and prepare for their first match against the Gauteng Lions on Saturday, is at the epicentre of the third wave of Covid-19 and experts are predicting that things will get very bad in the province that is home to more than 12 million people.

Yesterday, Springbok coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber had hoped to welcome the entire squad for the first time as the European-based players arrived, but the required PCR testing returned three positive results and now the world champions are in isolation.

Privacy