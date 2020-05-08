The probables, the possibles and the long shots - Irish stars face Lions battle after damaging 2019

ALLOW yourself to escape for a moment and imagine a world where large crowds can congregate to watch elite sports people at the peak of their powers.

Picture FNB Stadium, the 94,736-capacity stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup final which, next summer we hope, will form the back-drop for the Lions’ first Test against the world champion Springboks.

Beer in hand, sun on back, you gaze down on to the pitch as the teams emerge. How many Irish players do you see?

Let’s get the caveats out of the way. Already, there is talk of the Lions tour shifting dates to accommodate the re-arrangement of fixtures.

Also, there’s every chance the games could be played behind closed doors or may not even go ahead at all. Such is the unpredictability of the situation we are in. But, if public health policy allows it, the Lions are scheduled to arrive in South Africa at the end of June next year and face the Stormers in Cape Town on July 3.

If things go to the current plan, around this time next year Warren Gatland will appear at a London hotel and name the squad of players he intends to bring with him on his fourth successive tour, his third as head coach.

On the back of a damaging 2019 campaign, there is a lot of work to do for Andy Farrell’s charges if they want to convince Warren Gatland of their place on the plane and, more importantly, on the Test team.

They are up against English players who have had their measure consistently for more than a year now and reached a World Cup final and Welshmen who made it to the semi-final. Throw in the Scots and the competition for places is set to be fierce.

Of the 11 Irishmen who went to New Zealand, only Tadhg Furlong is certain of his place as it stands. Others like Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour are firmly in squad contention.

However, as they work out in their back gardens and begin to imagine playing again, the Irish players will be eyeing spots in the Test team.

There is a lot of work to do whenever they get back on the pitch.

Back Three

Tommy Bowe was Ireland’s last starting back three player in 2013 and, while Jacob Stockdale ticks a lot of boxes, his drop in form in 2019 leaves him with a lot of making up to do.

Gatland name-checked Larmour when asked about Irish newcomers last year and the fleet-footed Leinster starlet fits the profile.

He’ll be up against Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and Wales’ Liam Williams for a full-back shirt.

Larmour can also be deployed on the wing, but Elliot Daly’s long-range kicking will be an essential asset with two Tests at altitude.

Anthony Watson is a superb player, Jonny May brings out and out gas and Gatland is a big fan of Jack Nowell. Wales’ Josh Adams was the top try scorer at last year’s World Cup.

Andrew Conway can force his way into the conversation, while Keith Earls looks a long shot.

Best bet: Jordan Larmour

Probable starters: Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Josh Adams

Centres

From a Test selection point of view, much will depend on how Gatland sees Owen Farrell’s role.

If he lines out at inside centre as he did in 2017, then you will have Manu Tuilagi, Jonathan Davies and Garry Ringrose vying for the one jersey.

If Farrell is deployed at out-half, then there is scope to include a combination of those three, while Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw will come into the mix as potential No 12s.

Henry Slade is another classy operator who will push for a spot if he can force his way in with England.

Ringrose looks one of Ireland’s best hopes for a starting Test spot, while Aki and Henshaw can both operate at this level.

However, Farrell and Davies were the starters in New Zealand, while Tuilagi has to start if fit.

Best bet: Garry Ringrose

Probable starters: Manu Tuilagi and Jonathan Davies

Half-backs

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has targeted this tour having started five of the last six Lions Tests in the No 10 jersey. Writing him off is a bad idea. The Leinster man turned up in New Zealand with major question marks over his form and started badly.

Gatland even wondered publicly if he’d lost his mojo, but by the end of the first Test he’d shifted Farrell out of his preferred position.

He’ll turn 36 on tour, meaning it will be a gamble for Gatland to bring him and the Kiwi coach can point to a number of poor performances as evidence of a slippage in Sexton’s game since he claimed the World Player of the Year award in 2018.

But Sexton would bring vast experience and leadership to the table which, in the absence of really strong competition, will be hard to ignore.

England skipper Farrell will certainly travel and George Ford looks like joining him.

The skilled playmaker may be diminutive, but he can run an attack.

Gatland likes Joey Carbery, but the Munster star needs to prove he can put games together, while Finn Russell should be in consideration along with Welsh pair Dan Biggar and Gareth Anscombe.

At scrum-half, Conor Murray is in a battle having slipped away from his own high standards since suffering a neck injury in 2018.

Rhys Webb is back in Wales and he and Gareth Davies are quality operators, John Cooney will surely have caught Gatland’s eye and Ali Price is a strong option.

England have not developed an alternative to Ben Youngs, so the field is narrow.

Murray will almost certainly travel, but the hope is the current break will help inject some life into his game.

Best bets: Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton

Probable starters: Gareth Davies and Owen Farrell

Front-row

Although they got destroyed in the scrum in the World Cup final, the English tight-five look likely to form the backbone of the Lions’ Test team.

Mako Vunipola is the best loosehead in Europe and in his absence Joe Marler and Ellis Genge stepped up to the plate during the Six Nations.

Jamie George started all three Tests last time out and is ably supported by Luke Cowan-Dickie, while Kyle Sinckler has kicked on in the last 18 months and is a superb operator.

With Scotland’s Rory Sutherland also in form on the loosehead side, Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne have a job on their hands to force their way in.

At hooker, Rónan Kelleher looks a potential bolter if he can get a clean run of games, but Ken Owens is more likely to join the English pair.

On the tighthead side of the scrum, Tadhg Furlong and Sinckler will be the two Test options and it’s a matter of who starts and who comes on for impact.

Although Sinckler has probably moved past the Wexford man in the last 18 months, his experience and standing in the game makes him Ireland’s most likely starter with Andrew Porter a contender to provide back-up.

Best bet: Tadhg Furlong

Probable starters: Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong

Second-row

James Ryan is Ireland’s best player right now and he will make it, but his chances of starting depend on the captaincy call.

Alun Wyn Jones is the favourite to lead the Lions next year and, with Maro Itoje a certain starter, it could be tough for the Dubliner to break into the team.

Iain Henderson travelled three years ago and was very unlucky not to feature in the series, but he needs to step up another level if he’s to get back into the squad.

Courtney Lawes and Itoje could be deployed on the blindside to match the Springboks’ Pieter-Steph du Toit or RG Snyman, while Jonny Gray is another option.

Ryan Baird is a long shot, but if he gets a chance he could force his way into the conversation.

Best bet: James Ryan

Probable starters: Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (capt)

Back-row

In 2017, the Lions started the first Test with Peter O’Mahony and Seán O’Brien either side of Taulupe Faletau. Neither looks set to make it back.

CJ Stander came off the bench in the deciding Test and he’d desperately love to face his homeland. His dynamism and consistency give him a good shot of making the plane.

If Dan Leavy can come back at close to his best, he is good enough to be a Test starter, while Josh van der Flier could struggle with the intense physicality.

The English trio of Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola are nailed on, while Mark Wilson is a strong option. As well as Faletau, Justin Tipuric is a contender, while Scotland’s Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie are excellent players.

Best bet: CJ Stander

Probable starters: Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.