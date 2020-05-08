| 15.3°C Dublin

The probables, the possibles and the long shots - Irish stars face Lions battle after damaging 2019

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray will be under pressure to make the Lions squad for the 2021 tour to South Africa. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray will be under pressure to make the Lions squad for the 2021 tour to South Africa. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray will be under pressure to make the Lions squad for the 2021 tour to South Africa. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray will be under pressure to make the Lions squad for the 2021 tour to South Africa. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

ALLOW yourself to escape for a moment and imagine a world where large crowds can congregate to watch elite sports people at the peak of their powers.

Picture FNB Stadium, the 94,736-capacity stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup final which, next summer we hope, will form the back-drop for the Lions’ first Test against the world champion Springboks.

Beer in hand, sun on back, you gaze down on to the pitch as the teams emerge. How many Irish players do you see?