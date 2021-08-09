| 11.3°C Dublin

The Monday Breakdown: Creative flair of Russell and Kolbe a reminder of rugby’s great joy

British and Irish Lions Finn Russell lines up a conversion during the third Test at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile Expand

British and Irish Lions Finn Russell lines up a conversion during the third Test at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

We waited and waited for the magic men to wave their wands and when they were eventually allowed to, of course it left us wanting more.

Having sat through two turgid, yet compelling Tests, those of us who had stuck by the Lions Series were rewarded, yet you felt like banging your head against a brick wall whilst screaming ‘Where was this kind of creativity all along?’

By the time Cheslin Kolbe’s dancing feet lit up the decider in the 55th minute, Finn Russell had already been on the pitch for 44 minutes during which time he showed more of an attacking threat than any Lions player had done in the previous two Tests.

