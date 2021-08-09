The Monday Breakdown: Creative flair of Russell and Kolbe a reminder of rugby’s great joy

We waited and waited for the magic men to wave their wands and when they were eventually allowed to, of course it left us wanting more.

Having sat through two turgid, yet compelling Tests, those of us who had stuck by the Lions Series were rewarded, yet you felt like banging your head against a brick wall whilst screaming ‘Where was this kind of creativity all along?’

By the time Cheslin Kolbe’s dancing feet lit up the decider in the 55th minute, Finn Russell had already been on the pitch for 44 minutes during which time he showed more of an attacking threat than any Lions player had done in the previous two Tests.

Russell may have been injured for those games, yet it’s safe to say that had he been fit, it’s highly unlikely he would have been in the match-day 23 ahead of Dan Biggar or Owen Farrell.

This Lions tour will not live long in the memory, but that doesn’t mean the sport is on its knees, as much as some people will have you believe.

The Springboks have devised a brutally effective style that although is not to everyone’s taste, it is devastatingly effective.

It’s now up to the chasing pack to come up with a way to get the better of them. The Lions were unable to as they played right into their hands for two of the three Tests, but the introduction of Russell offered a glimpse into how to beat the Boks’ outstanding blitz defence.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the All Blacks returned to the international stage by beating Australia in the Bledisloe Cup opener, with neither team trying to copy and paste South Africa’s forward-dominated and kick heavy game-plan.

It wasn’t perfect, but New Zealand played with typical width and pace, with a forward pass denying them what would have been a ‘try of the season’ contender that started from their own line.

For their part, the Wallabies scored a stunning set-piece try – the kind of ingenuity that the Lions desperately lacked throughout the Series.

Questions must be asked about Gregor Townsend’s role as attack coach, yet at the same time, one also wonders how much control he was actually given because what we saw was what we have generally seen from Gatland-led teams over the years.

It was no coincidence that the Lions looked far more dangerous with Russell at 10, as he probed and asked questions of Boks that they hadn’t faced in either of the previous two Tests.

That it took an early injury for Biggar shouldn’t be glossed over either, for had the Welsh out-half not been forced off after 11 minutes, then we were likely to have been in for more of the same drab style of play.

Playing flat to the line, Russell dipped into his box of tricks with some delicate kick-passes while it was the Scot’s hard left to right ball that cut out Makazole Mapimpi and put Liam Williams away down the right, only for the full-back to butcher what should have been a try by not passing to Josh Adams. It proved to be a huge missed opportunity, especially against such a resolute defence that is so rarely breached.

Russell’s 19 passes comfortably beat Biggar’s three in the second Test, which is further evidence of how the Lions changed their approach with a more attack-minded play-maker running the show.

And therein lies the key point. So much of the Lions’ problems were borne out of a restrictive mindset that meant they looked to take the Boks on at their own game, rather than thinking their way around them, as when Russell was at 10.

Like Kolbe when his moment arrived, Russell was a joy to watch, as the pair served up a reminder of how thrilling the sport is at its best.

After a few weeks in which it has been bashed in much the same vein as South Africa battered the Lions into submission, here were two gifted players finding beauty amongst the beast.

That (according to Opta) it took 200 minutes and his 10th carry for Kolbe to beat a defender in the Series is an indictment on the Boks for not fully utilising the skill-set of the best attacker in world rugby.

By full-time, the South African wing wizard had danced his way around four defenders. Again, you wondered why it had taken until the third Test for Kolbe to be put into those kinds of positions.

For a man who has scored nine tries in 13 Test starts, Kolbe is the definition of a ‘big game player’, as he has now scored the winner in a Lions Series, World Cup final, Rugby Championship winning game, as well as the crucial try during a rare win in New Zealand.

Kolbe is a special talent who we should appreciate while he is at the peak of his powers. Like Russell, he can do things other players simply cannot.

It’s just a pity that we had to wait until the third Test to see both magicians do their thing.

Russell creates rare try-scoring chance

We could have analysed several aspects of Finn Russell's creativity, but it was perhaps best summed up in the 27th minute – a moment that will haunt Liam Williams.

1 – Russell has already been heavily involved in getting the Lions moving wide, as he has been on the ball twice before this picture presents itself. South Africa are uncharacteristically slow to reload around the blindside, which Russell spots by clapping his hands twice to demand quick ball from scrum-half Ali Price.

2 – Not happy with the speed of the recycling at the ruck, Russell now has his arms out-stretched because he can still spot the overlap on his right and the space that the Boks have left in the back-field.

3 – The Boks' defence rarely give up a gilt-edged chance like this and Russell looks to take full advantage. The Lions out-half fires a cracking bullet-like pass across Robbie Henshaw's face, which cuts out fringe defender Makazole Mapimpi and straight into the arms of Williams (blue).

Suddenly the Lions have a rare line break. What happens next was a horror show, as Williams opts to carry into the last defender Handre Pollard rather than releasing Josh Adams (red) on his outside.

Kolbe weaves his magic

It took until the 55th minute of the third Test for Cheslin Kolbe's moment to arrive, but once it did, he did not disappoint.

4 – Ali Price puts up the box kick and although Jasper Wiese is unable to gather it, the Boks, as they so often were throughout the Series, won the scraps.

Lukhanyo Am (blue), who was outstanding across the three Tests, is quickest to react to the loose ball and note how quickly Kolbe (yellow) reverses out wide and into position.

5 – Willie Le Roux does brilliantly to first link with Am, as the pair both offload the ball before it reaches Kolbe. After that, it's all about the pace, power and sheer brilliance of the little magician.

We have seen Kolbe's devastating step off his right so many times before, but it never gets old. The Toulouse man's electric footwork leaves Williams for dead as the full-back desperately falls off the tackle.

6 – Kolbe still has work to do, particularly as replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who is only just on the pitch, manages to get back.

But Kolbe shrugs off the English man far too easily and finishes a stunning move that was a reminder of how ruthless the Springboks are on the counter-attack.