The Lions are quietly confident, but even matching a diminished Springbok pack is easier said than done 

Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert during the South Africa training session at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. Photo: Grant Pitcher/Getty Images Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

South Africa is the land of the rugby giants. The Springbok legend is built on big, tough forward packs made up of monstrous prop forwards, monstrous locks and roving units in the back-row.

Rassie Erasmus was once a flanker for South Africa and when he took over as national team coach and set about restoring the team’s reputation he started up front.

There are many facets to the remarkable job the former Munster supremo has done since returning home, but making the Springbok forwards great again stands alone.

