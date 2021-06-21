| 8.4°C Dublin

The Irish Lions - Bundee Aki: The boy from South Auckland who became the pride of Galway

In the last of our series on Ireland’s 2021 Lions representatives, we chart Bundee Aki’s journey from the Samoan Village leagues in New Zealand to South Africa via the West of Ireland

Bundee Aki has taken a very different route to the Lions jersey. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

It’s hard to imagine Bundee Aki donning his suit and tie and sitting behind the teller’s desk at the local bank, yet for a period in his late teens that was the Aucklander’s lot.

The 9-5 existence convinced the powerful centre that professional rugby was his calling, but as he walked out of the branch for the final time he can never have imagined where his career would take him.

Over the past week, the 31-year-old has been getting to know his Lions team-mates in Jersey; players drawn from the four corners of Britain and Ireland. The next eight weeks could be the crowning glory of a wildly successful stint in Europe.

