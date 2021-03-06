The Green Lions: How strong will the Irish contingent be on this summer's tour?

Four months out, we still don’t know exactly what the Lions’ schedule will look like this year and yet, despite the uncertainty, the players will be desperate to make the plane.

It may be a short hop to Britain where Warren Gatland’s side may become the hosts for the first time in their history or it could be a long-haul to Australia where we’d witness the first tour on neutral soil.

The original plan of touring South Africa looks impossible at this remove.

The commercial need may dilute the tradition, but making the squad remains prestigious and lucrative for the players themselves.

This year’s Six Nations has been closely fought and Warren Gatland has been following the form closely.

No doubt the New Zealander is enjoying Wales’ well-timed run of form, but England’s demise is a real concern considering he needs a slew of those World Cup finalists to be back on form if his team are to take down the world champions.

South Africa will play a big part in his thinking when it comes to selection.

He went toe to toe with the Springboks in the World Cup semi-final and his conservative game-plan took an injury-ravaged Wales team to within a few minutes of taking Rassie Erasmus’s team down.

England attempted to play a wider game a week later in Yokohama, but their scrum was eviscerated and the rest of their plan crumbled as the men in green ran riot.

South Africa’s ‘bomb-squad’ bench is also worthy of consideration. How will the Lions match the power rolling off the Boks’ bench?

They haven’t played since, so one would expect Jacques Nienaber to adopt a similar plan when he reconvenes his players for this series.

Power, set-piece and kicking strategy will be key elements of Gatland’s considerations as he assesses the form in the next couple of weeks.

Last time, he took 41 players to New Zealand but a curtailed schedule and being closer to home may see him trim that number to 38 or 39.

Eleven Irish players made it in 2017, but that could be a smaller number this time around.

The competition is fierce and the performances against Scotland and England in the next two weeks, as well as the PRO14 final and European quarter-finals, will be central to the Irish players proving they have what it takes to make it.

BACK THREE

Pace, finishing and aerial ability will be key to earning a place in the squad and, right now, Ireland’s contenders have a lot of work to do.

If fit, Stuart Hogg and Liam Williams are certs at full-back and, while Hugo Keenan has a shot, Elliot Daly’s long-range kicking is another consideration even if he’s dramatically lost form.

The English and Welsh wingers have all of the attributes Gatland is looking for, while Scottish South African Duhan van der Merwe is a strong contender.

Keenan has the solidity, attacking acumen and versatility to catch the eye, but Jacob Stockdale has the star power and ticks a lot of Gatland’s boxes.

He’s an admirer of Jordan Larmour, but his positional difficulties will work against him. James Lowe would add something different, while Keith Earls’ form isn’t strong enough.

There’s real work to do to get any Irish back-three players on the plane.

CENTRE

An area of real strength for Ireland with three players realistically in the conversation. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose should make it and can have realistic Test ambitions, while Bundee Aki’s power cannot be discounted.

Aki’s claim would be strengthened if Manu Tuilagi can’t recover in time, but the Sale and England centre is a cert if he’s fit.

Jonathan Davies was player of the series last time out and will travel if fit; George North has been good at outside centre but didn’t perform in 2017.

Scotland pair Cameron Redpath and Chris Harries are good players, but they’ve work to do.

Much will depend on how Gatland deploys Owen Farrell who started at out-half in the first Test four years ago, before moving to No 12 in the second and third Tests to accommodate Johnny Sexton.

Henshaw and Ringrose are in top form. Both should make it.

OUT-HALF

Sexton has stated his ambition of making a third tour, but it will take more than one good game against Italy to convince Gatland.

In his favour, the Ireland captain has the experience and the leadership. He knows what it takes to be a driving force on a winning Lions tour.

Four years ago, he went under a cloud as Gatland publicly questioned if “he’d lost his mojo’. He had his answer by the final Test.

However, bringing an ageing Irish legend will set off Gatland’s alarm-bells as he recalls 2013.

Owen Farrell’s form will be a concern, while George Ford’s lack of physicality is an issue. Can Finn Russell’s talent be accommodated?

Could there be a role for Callum Sheedy who is changing games for Wales, Joe Simmonds who can’t get a look-in for England despite excellent club form or could Joey Carbery make a late run?

The England pair can book their places by finishing strong against France and Ireland, Russell’s skill-set is too good to ignore and that could squeeze Sexton out of the equation.

SCRUM-HALF

It’s not a vintage crop for Gatland to choose from and, with Faf de Klerk one of the top three No 9s in the world, there’s a real need to get this selection right.

Again, we go back to the Wales game-plan for the semi-final in Yokohama.

If it’s going to be about box-kicks, then Conor Murray is in the box-seat to travel.

The Munster man was in good form coming into the Six Nations, but his discipline let him down against Wales and a hamstring issue has kept him out since.

Although he hasn’t been at his best since his serious injury in 2018,

his technical ability and proven experience should see him on to the plane.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey have outside chances, especially with Ben Youngs struggling to convince and Eddie Jones reluctant to pick anyone else.

Wales are chopping and changing, but Gareth Davies is a strong option and Ali Price is a good player with a proven partnership with Russell.

PROP

Another key area considering the way South Africa utterly destroyed England at the scrum in 2019. There is a lot of good options.

Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler are guaranteed shouts, Tadhg Furlong is a Test starter when fit while Ellis Genge’s ball-carrying power and uncompromising attitude would be a big asset.

Joe Marler may be an option despite his opting out of the English set-up, but Scotland’s Rory Sutherland and Wales’ Wyn Jones are the next best looseheads.

Andrew Porter is another who has a great chance and his versatility will be a help.

HOOKER

Jamie George is not in the best form, but he was sensational four years ago and has the capacity to play his way into form.

Ken Owens will be selected if he can stay fit. A top tourist and an excellent hooker, the understated Welshman was an able deputy to George in New Zealand.

Scotland’s Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown’s ill-timed injuries have opened up a third spot and Exeter’s Luke Cowan-Dickie is a really strong contender. However, if he can back up his performance against Italy then Rónan Kelleher has the power-game needed to take on the Boks.

SECOND-ROW

The Springboks’ area of greatest strength is their collection of power-house second-rows and, with RG Snyman seemingly timing his run to be fit to form part of the ‘Bomb-squad’, there’s a lot for Gatland to consider.

Despite his recent penalty count, Maro Itoje remains the leading light in the position and there are many compelling reasons to make the brilliant England lock the captain.

Alun Wyn Jones is another potential skipper who will travel, while James Ryan is certain to tour.

A strong performance next Sunday week could tip the scales in either Iain Henderson or Jonny Gray’s direction, while Tadhg Beirne’s versatility and form could see him take up the final slot as a 5/6.

BACK-ROW

Again, this is a fiercely competitive area and the Irish players have a lot of work to do to force their way into contention.

Caelan Doris’s injury will probably ruin his chances, while Peter O’Mahony’s suspension is likely to do the same.

Beirne could be the only Irish back-row option on the plane. Sam Underhill is due to recover in time, so he’ll go along with Tom Curry, with Jamie Ritchie certain to travel.

Josh Navidi, Hamish Watson and Justin Tipuric all have valid claims, while Will Connors could force his way in with a strong finish to the Six Nations. Navidi’s size and versatility may edge it.

At No 8, the incumbent Taulupe Faletau is nailed on and despite his struggles it’s hard to see them not picking Billy Vunipola given his enormous skill-set.