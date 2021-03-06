| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Green Lions: How strong will the Irish contingent be on this summer's tour?

It looks increasingly likely that a home Lions tour will go ahead this summer, but how strong will the Irish contingent in the squad be this time around? Warren Gatland will be watching the Six Nations conclusion closely and many of Andy Farrell’s men have work to do to earn a spot

Lions head coach Warren Gatland during the Third Test against the All Blacks in 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lions head coach Warren Gatland during the Third Test against the All Blacks in 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Lions head coach Warren Gatland during the Third Test against the All Blacks in 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Lions head coach Warren Gatland during the Third Test against the All Blacks in 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Four months out, we still don’t know exactly what the Lions’ schedule will look like this year and yet, despite the uncertainty, the players will be desperate to make the plane.

It may be a short hop to Britain where Warren Gatland’s side may become the hosts for the first time in their history or it could be a long-haul to Australia where we’d witness the first tour on neutral soil.

The original plan of touring South Africa looks impossible at this remove.

Most Watched

Privacy