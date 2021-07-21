'That's a really odd one' - Luke Fitzgerald on Conor Murray's Lions omission and first test prediction

Conor Murray will start on the bench for the Lions against South Africa. Image credit: Sportsfile

Luke Fitzgerald says that Warren Gatland's decision to drop Conor Murray ahead of the first Lions test is 'really odd' - and thinks that the Springboks may have too much in this Saturday's clash.

Both sides have been named ahead of the showdown in Cape Town, with Gatland springing a number of surprises in his squad.

Irish trio Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw all start, while Tadhg Beirne is named on the bench alongside Murray.

The Munster nine has had a rollercoaster tour, having assumed the captaincy following an injury to Alun Wyn Jones before the team left for South Africa, only for the Welsh second row to take back over the role last week after making a miraculous recovery.

Gatland has opted for Scotland's Ali Price in his starting line-up ahead of Murray for the first test, and speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Fitzgerald said that he does not agree with the decision.

"There are a few pieces of the puzzle that I am a bit unsure about," Fitzgerald said.

"I don't know why you would name someone captain who has never captained before in Conor Murray. He hasn't played particularly badly but based on the captaincy decision you would think he should be a bit of a shoe-in for the test team. Given the opposition that Ali Price has played against, I'm not sure what that decision is based on. That is a really odd one for me."

The bookies have the first test as an even game, with both sides coming into Saturday's encounter off the back of Covid disruption over the last few weeks. For the Lions, the Robbie Henshaw/Elliot Daly pairing is the only combination that has been battle-tested in action so far, something that Fitzgerald thinks could swing the opening test in the home side's favour.

"There is too much uncertainty in key areas," Fitzgerald said.

"I don't like the match-up between Cheslin Kolbe and Duhan van der Merwe. Siya Kolisi coming back in is big and that pack is meaty. They have Malcolm Marx on the bench, Steven Kitshoff is a big guy, Lood de Jager is there too.

"Handre Pollard as well, that combination with Faf de Klerk, they are experienced and are quality operators. It might be close between Pollard and Dan Biggar, but it's not close between De Klerk and Price in terms of quality in such a key position.

"I give the Springboks the edge even though they have played less rugby together and have had more guys impacted by Covid. I just give them a slight edge because I think their combinations are bedded in a bit more."