Tadhg Furlong of the Lions during the second Test at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Ashley Vlotman / SPORTSFILE

Even as a veteran hooker, making your first Lions Test start in a series decider must be a nerve-wracking experience, but having a tighthead of Tadhg Furlong's calibre alongside you surely acts as a comfort blank of sorts.

Ken Owens has been around the block since he made his professional debut 15 years ago and he has played with some great players in that time, but he has been particularly impressed with Furlong, who he believes has taken his game to new heights since he last toured with him on the 2017 Lions tour.

Owens faces a huge task on Saturday as he is charged with solidifying the shaky set-piece against a South African side who will again look to be ruthless in how they go after the Lions.

For Owens, that means nailing his lineout throwing and getting his detail right around the scrum, where he is relishing the chance to link up with Furlong again.

"Tadhg is an absolutely world-class front-row forward,” Owens said.

“Scrummaging-wise, he knows exactly what he wants from you as a hooker and what he needs.

“The work he does off the field is just unbelievable, the detail he goes into to make sure his scrummaging is spot on and what he expects of his hooker, loosehead, flanker.

“That rubs off on you and leaves you in no doubt that he's the anchor of the scrum.

Read More

"He leaves you in no doubt about what he expects from you and I think he's gone up a level from four years ago definitely with his experience around the place.

“What he has added to his game especially is not just the scrummaging but his knowledge and talk around the maul work and contact area, carrying.

“He is definitely an all-round player now and not just a scrummaging threat.

"He's a lot more experienced from four years ago but he's added lots to his game since then as well."

Expand Close Ken Owens. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ken Owens. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

Saturday may be Owens' first Lions Test start, yet he has been involved in plenty of big games for Wales over the years.

The 34-year-old has also worked under Warren Gatland long enough to know what the head coach is like in massive weeks like this.

"He's very calm, he just knows how to get the best out of the players whether it's a small conversation here or there,” Owens said.

“He steps in when he needs to, prompts boys when he needs to and he's just very calm and knows how to get the best out of each individual. He has been at his best with that stuff this week.

“You can sense the confidence and experience he brings by the way he enters team meetings and talks. That huge experience he has got is right around the place at the moment."

The Lions are well aware of the scale of the challenge that lies ahead on Saturday, but Owens insists that the mood is optimistic in the squad.

“We know exactly the challenge they bring, they do pride themselves on it, they try to impose themselves physically,” the Welshman added.

“It is a massive challenge but we knew that before coming down here and it is something that we pride ourselves on. We took a bit of a hit on it last week, probably came second best, but I think on this tour we have been very physical ourselves so it is going to be a phenomenal Test match.”