Tadhg Beirne: ‘The tour is still happening, so you have to remind yourself that you’re privileged to be here’

The Lions boarded a flight to Cape Town yesterday at the end of a tumultuous second week on tour. As they did so, the Springboks came out of isolation after six days confined to their hotel rooms. It’s been a very strange Lions tour so far.

The biggest slice of normality for the players has been between the white lines where they filleted the Sharks 71-31 in what was, despite the scoreline, their most competitive game on tour so far.

For Tadhg Beirne, the week was a reminder of the challenge that lies ahead and the risks that lie within on a tour like no other.

On Wednesday, the Kildare man was set to see his first taste of action on South African soil only to find out he’d been identified as a close contact of the Lions’ positive case in the player group.

“It was massively disappointing,” Beirne (below) admitted after he bounced back with a two-try display in the Sharks rematch at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. “Everything was up in the air, I was changed, bag ready to go, about to walk out the door to get on the bus and I got the phone call saying that I would have to isolate in the room.

“It was disappointing, but it’s the circumstances around at the moment.You have to take it on the chin and thankfully the lads pulled together and managed to put in a serious performance on Wednesday. I had to watch it from the room but very much enjoyed the lads going out there and putting in a serious shift.”

Although the Lions had an area for isolating players to get some air in the hotel complex they booked out during their stay in Johannesburg, staying confined to barracks was hardly what Beirne and his eight colleagues dreamed of when they imagined joining up with the Lions.

The Covid-19 uncertainty is a challenge they have to face. Physically, they’ve met what’s been thrown at them head on in the matches, but mentally they are enduring a very tough set of circumstances.

“Everyone is in the same boat and I would say everyone is finding it difficult. At the same time, you have to be very grateful that we’re able to be here, that we’re in this position,” Beirne said.

“We have still been selected to play for the Lions and the tour is still happening, so you have to remind yourself that you’re privileged to be here.

“There’s always going to be a mental challenge.

“Everyone’s away from their families, we don’t leave the hotel grounds, we don’t see anyone other than ourselves, so they are challenges everyone has to face.

“But we’re very lucky this is going ahead and we’re grateful, so it’s easy to overcome those mental challenges when they pop into your head. You are learning how different lads think, especially for me around the lineout – I’m picking lads’ brains there. Just in general, the speed of the game we’re playing is quick and it’s been really enjoyable. It’s also been a massive learning process for a few weeks.”

The Irish contingent on tour is expected to swell to eight in the coming days with Rónan Kelleher due to join up with the tourists, while England’s Marcus Smith got the nod ahead of Johnny Sexton after Finn Russell suffered what Warren Gatland described as a “wee tear” to his Achilles.

In reality, that is likely to put him out of the Test series, meaning the conversation around the No 10 shirt becomes simpler as Gatland weighs up whether to choose between Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell or whether to play them together.

That will have a knock-on effect for Robbie Henshaw, who could return against South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday, and Bundee Aki, who replaced Russell on the bench on Saturday, meaning he’s the only player to have been involved in all four matches to date.

Beirne is in a battle with Courtney Lawes for the starting No 6 shirt, although Tom Curry is another option if Gatland wishes to go for a more traditional back-row.

“It’s about putting our best foot forward, being as prepared as we can going into games, putting up your hand and playing to the best of your ability,” he said. “From that point on, it’s out of your control. It’s not my decision whether I get selected or not.

“I’m going to do the very best I can to give Gats that headache come Test week.”