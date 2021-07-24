| 14.8°C Dublin

Springboks still hold all aces despite the level playing field

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Lions' Jack Conan. Photo by: Sportsfile Expand

Lions' Jack Conan. Photo by: Sportsfile

Winning a Lions Series in South Africa is one of rugby’s greatest challenges, yet never has the playing field been levelled to this extent.

All three Test matches will be played at sea level and in an empty Cape Town Stadium. Both squads are in bio-secure bubbles and the hosts are just about recovered from a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp that disrupted their preparation.

The world champions have played just one Test match, against Georgia, since they claimed the William Webb Ellis trophy in November 2019. Their domestic franchises have been confined to playing each other during the pandemic. It’s been a rough couple of years.

