Springbok’s pragmatic style is echoed from Munster, says Leinster’s and Lions Jack Conan ahead of first test against South Africa

Leinster's Jack Conan will start the first Test against South Africa at No 8. Credit: Getty

Jack Conan has never faced the Springboks, but the Lions No 8 believes his experience of playing against Munster, who have had a strong South African influence in recent years, will give him a good idea of what to expect from their style of play.

Conan will start the first Lions Test in Cape Town tomorrow, and the Leinster man revealed how Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne have been offering an insight into the South African mindset.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber spent over a year at Munster, while Johann van Graan and defence coach JP Ferreira are now in situ. With this, Conan reckons there are many similarities between Munster and how the Boks play.

“Yeah, of course, I think that pragmatic style of rugby that they play is echoed from Munster into South Africa,” Conan said.

“Rassie and even Johann van Graan who is there at the moment – it’s not too dissimilar, the style that they want to play.

“Obviously speaking to Mur (Murray) and Tadhg (Beirne) about that style and their mindset about it, it’s a good insight into it all.

“We know how important set-piece and the aerial battle is going to be. I think that’s the same when you are playing Munster.

“I don’t think we are under any illusions about how difficult it is going to be, the physicality they bring and how much they pride themselves on their set-piece, the maul and scrum and the aerial battle.

“It is going to be a massive challenge for everyone, myself included. It has been a good taste the last few weeks playing the South African teams, but this is a massive step up. It is about going toe-to-toe with them and taking that strength away from them.

“It’s all about pushing on now and continuing the form I’ve had over the last while into this Saturday.”

At the turn of the year, Conan hadn’t played for Leinster in almost three months due to a neck injury. By the time he made his return for Ireland in February, it had been 17 months since he had last worn the green jersey, following the cruelly-timed foot injury he picked up at the 2019 World Cup.

It’s not surprising then that making the Lions tour wasn’t exactly on Conan’s agenda, let alone starting in the first Test. Yet here we are.

After a roller coaster couple of years, Conan has battled his own body, as well as his way up the pecking order to wear the Lions No 8 jersey against South Africa on Saturday.

“It wasn’t among my wish list then, I must say,” Conan admitted.

“At that stage it was just about getting fit again and not having these constant setbacks. So I wasn’t projecting myself too far forward. No, the Lions was not on top of my list. It was far from it really.

“It’s (journey) had a lot of ups and downs. The road to here hasn’t always been easy, but it has definitely been worth it,

“I suppose I’ve probably become just a bit more appreciative of everything, after all the knocks and all the setbacks to then go on and kick on, and just enjoy it a bit more, and I think it’s helped massively.”

Meanwhile, Lions boss Warren Gatland is understood to be furious that South African Marius Jonker has been appointed as TMO for the first Test after New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill was forced to withdraw due to pandemic-related travel issues