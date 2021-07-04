Springboks set-back ahead of Lions series as Munster lock RG Snyman undergoes skin-graft for fire pit injuries

South Africa's Munster duo Damian De Allende and RG Snyman were both injured in the fire pit accident.

Munster lock RG Snyman is in danger of missing the Lions series as a result of the burns he suffered last month.

The World Cup-winning power-house, who had hoped to make his comeback after being out for 11 months with a knee injury in the series, was injured in an accident involving a fire pit in Limerick that also saw CJ Stander, Mike Haley and Damian de Allende need treatment.

Snyman required a skin graft to his knee as a result of those injuries and, while the Springbok management have not ruled him out of some involvement in the Series when it gets underway on July 24, he is currently recuperating from surgery away from the squad.

The news will be a major blow to the world champions' ambitions over overpowering their visitors in a couple of weeks time.

Snyman is a key part of the 'Boks' 'bomb-squad' and regularly has a major influence on games when sprung from the bench.

"RG Snyman is currently out of the squad, he's not with us," assistant coach Deon Davids said at a media conference in Johannesburg this morning.

"He went for a skin graft operation and will start the process of rehabilitation.

"As he recovers, there will be a medical update. He can return. At this stage, there’s a small chance as it stands of him playing in the series against the British and Irish Lions, but he will return for the remainder of the year's Test matches."

South Africa warmed up for the Series with a 40-9 win over Georgia last weekend and are likely to name a strong side when they face the Lelos in Johannesburg this Friday.