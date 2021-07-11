Springboks return to training despite six new cases including captain Kolisi

RASSIE ERASMUS will take Springbok training today as the world champions come out of their hotel rooms and resume preparations for the Lions series after six days in isolation.

With head coach Jacques Nienaber still isolating after contracting Covid-19 last week and captain Siya Kolisi among the six players who tested positive along with three management since the initial outbreak last Monday force them to suspend their activities.

According to SA Rugby the Springboks still plan to field a South Africa 'A' team against the Lions on Wednesday in Cape Town, contrary to the comments of Warren Gatland who expected that fixture to be switched with the game against the Stormers on Saturday.

As well as the 12 players who tested positive on Tuesday and Lood de Jager who tested positive last Monday, Kolisi, Dan du Preez, (back-rows), Ox Nché (prop), Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni (both hookers) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing) remain away from the squad.

As a result, Nienaber has called up Sharks hooker Fez Mbatha and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka as cover.

The 'Boks' preparation has been severely compromised by the pandemic. Having not played since the 2019 World Cup final, they had hoped to play Georgia twice but the second of those matches was cancelled as a result of outbreaks in both camps.

According to local reports, extra security has been brought into the camp and the playeers have been reminded of their responsibilities in protecting the bio-secure bubble to ensure the Test Series can go ahead.

Without it, the South African Rugby Union would be in dire financial straits.

“The Test against Georgia was important for us with an eye on preparing to face the Lions, but these are extraordinary times and we have to adapt as a team, and I have to commend the players and management for that," Nienaber said.

“We are a tight-knit coaching team and everyone takes responsibility in their respective roles.

“It is also great to have Rassie steering the ship while I am away. He has been part of the system for several years now and he guided most of these players to the Rugby World Cup title in 2019, so the team is in great hands.”

The Lions travel to Cape Town today after securing their fourth win of 2021 against the Sharks on Saturday. They are set to call Leinster and Ireland prop Rónan Kelleher up as cover.