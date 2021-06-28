Rassie Erasmus will name his team to face Georgia tomorrow. Photo: Getty Images

South Africa have returned to full training ahead of Friday's warm-up game against Georgia following guidance from the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group.

Three members of the Springbok squad tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday when they assembled at their Johannesburg hotel and the entire squad was sent into isolation as a precaution.

Scrum-half Herschel Jantjies has subsequently been cleared and can return to training this afternoon.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will name their team to face Georgia tomorrow in what will be a huge relief to organisers.

The Lions arrived into Johannesburg this morning, with the city now in full lockdown as a result of spiralling case numbers in the Gauteng region.

Organisers are considering moving the Test series away from the province and to the coastal city of Cape Town where the picture is less serious.