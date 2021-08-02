Springboks add three more to squad as they sweat on fitness of du Toit and de Klerk ahead of deciding Test

Stuart Hogg of British and Irish Lions evades the tackle of Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa during the second Test at Cape Town Stadium. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

South Africa are still sweating over the fitness of key men Pieter-Steph du Toit and Faf de Klerk ahead of Saturday's third Test decider against the Lions.

However, those worries have been offset by confirmation that their outstanding No 8 Duane Vermeulen will train with the squad today.

The 35-year-old has made a rapid recovery from ankle surgery, which he underwent just seven weeks ago.

Vermeulen is a vital part of the Springboks pack and if he is passed fit ahead of this weekend, it would be a huge boost to his side's hopes of clinching the Series.

Du Toit damaged his shoulder following a robust tackle from Lions winger Duhan van Merwe, who somehow avoided punishment.

The 2019 world player of the year had to be replaced after 22 minutes following the incident, and he is now in a race to make it back on time.

The Boks will name their team tomorrow, as they hope to be able to include du Toit, Vermeulen and de Klerk, who was also forced off during his side's win last weekend.

“We are in the 48-hour protocol of assessing all injuries,” South Africa assistant coach Deon Davids said.

“The medical staff are working closely with the coaching group and we’ll make an announcement on that tomorrow.

“It’s fantastic to have a guy like Duane Vermeulen in the group. He will join the training session today and he was already in our review meetings that we had this morning. So, hopefully we will also have more information on what his position will be tomorrow.”

After their director of rugby Rassie Erasmus raged against World Rugby last weekend, the Springboks camp now say are happy with the governing body.

Lions prop Kyle Sinckler will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow for an alleged bite on Franco Mostert, with Davids insisting: “We’re quite satisfied that the process has been followed.

“I think there was brilliant action between the coaching staff and obviously we trust the processes of World Rugby and whatever decision they take, we trust the process and will abide by that going forward.”

Meanwhile, the Springboks have added Rosko Specman (winger), Dan du Preez (back-row) and Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) to their squad.

“We have a tough Castle Lager Rugby Championship series ahead after Saturday’s series decider against the British & Irish Lions and given the strict COVID-19 protocols we have to adhere to, we have decided to bring the players in sooner rather than later,” said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

“This is Johan’s first senior national call up and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do at this level after showing his class and consistency at the Bulls.

“Rosko played against Georgia and we know what he has to offer having worked with him for several weeks before he was released from camp.

“Dan was one of the unlucky players who didn’t get game time due to COVID-19 in our first few matches, so we are looking forward to having him back and giving him a chance to show us what he can do again.”

They join Vermeulen and Jaden Hendrikse (scrum-half), who were also added to the squad.