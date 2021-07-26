'South Africans know how to fight back and stand up stronger' – Boks warning for Lions

The Springboks are gearing up for a big second Test challenge against the Lions. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff has warned the Lions to expect a major backlash in Saturday's second Test.

The Springboks are under huge pressure to keep the series alive by beating the Lions this weekend, and setting up a decider next week.

Having slipped to an opening defeat to the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup before going on to be crowned champions, the Boks are well-versed on the importance of bouncing back from a tough loss.

"It's a similar feeling," Kitshoff said.

"Actually, if you think about it, losing by five points and some things just didn't go our way, we struggled very badly in certain areas.

"I think there is still a good positive vibe in the team. There is still a lot of energy and I know the guys and me personally, are really disappointed with the result, but as South Africans, as a team and as a country, we know how to fight back. We know how to get ourselves up off the ground and start building towards the next one.

"I am personally very excited about the challenge that is ahead. I know they are two big games, starting on Saturday. The team is going to be excited and prepped to play a great game of rugby.

"We had a hard look at the game. Looking back on it, I think the Lions did really well to take away some of our strong points.

"South Africans, as a country and as people, we know how to fight back and stand up stronger.

"It's a big week for us. There will be a lot of work put into our set-piece and our kicking game and just the way we approach this weekend's game."

Kitshoff started on the bench last weekend, but was introduced to make up an entirely new front-row for the second-half – a tactic which failed to pay off for South Africa.

It remains to be seen if Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will do something similar this weekend, as Kitshoff (29) called on his front-row colleagues to solidify the set-piece.

"We take a lot of pride, me personally and Frans (Malherbe) and Malcolm (Marx) as well, in the scrum," the loosehead added.

"We want to get go-forward and put the team on the front foot.

"We know we have got work-ons this week that we need to face to put us in a better position at the end of the day."

The South African medical staff are still assessing the fitness of the squad ahead of Wednesday's naming of their team to take on the Lions in the eagerly-awaited second Test.