South Africa 'A' v Lions: Who'll come out on top as Conor Murray captains side in unofficial 'fourth test'?

Lions Tour

‘It’s almost a fourth Test’ – Lions tour gets turbo boost from Springbok selection as Alun-Wyn Jones on cusp of return

The Lions tour has been beset by Covid-19 problems since Warren Gatland and his team landed on South African soil a couple of weeks ago, but the decision by Rassie Erasmus to name what is essentially a Springbok side for the fixture against South Africa 'A' on Wednesday night could put the whole thing back on track.