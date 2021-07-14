South Africa 'A' v Lions: Who'll come out on top as Conor Murray captains side in unofficial 'fourth test'?

Kick-off in Cape Town is 7pm Irish time.
Ulster scrum-half John Cooney says that playing alongside Johnny Sexton has been 'quite difficult' at times during his career because of the Ireland captain’s communication style.
The British and Irish Lions face their toughest test of the tour so far when they collide with a South Africa 'A' side containing 522 caps in their XV and seven starters from the crushing 2019 World Cup final victory over England.
The Lions tour has been beset by Covid-19 problems since Warren Gatland and his team landed on South African soil a couple of weeks ago, but the decision by Rassie Erasmus to name what is essentially a Springbok side for the fixture against South Africa 'A' on Wednesday night could put the whole thing back on track.