| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Some of the Lions prospects put forward by English 'experts' have been off the wall

Neil Francis

A big performance from Leinster's Jack Conan today should push him closer to selection for the Lions squad. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A big performance from Leinster's Jack Conan today should push him closer to selection for the Lions squad. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A big performance from Leinster's Jack Conan today should push him closer to selection for the Lions squad. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A big performance from Leinster's Jack Conan today should push him closer to selection for the Lions squad. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It is faintly ridiculous how jingoistic a Lions selection can be given the nationality of the person picking the squad. In this instance, the only selection that counts is that of a New Zealander with strong links to Wales.

However, some of the selections put forward by the ‘experts’ for this year’s squad have been off the wall. Danny Care, Joe Marler and Alex Dombrandt — all from Harlequins — have been endorsed by various English pundits. It is true that Harlequins did manage to keep the score down to 49-7 when losing to Racing and 21-7 when losing to Munster in the Heineken Cup.

Most Watched

Privacy