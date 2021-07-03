| 17.5°C Dublin

Sigma Lions v British & Irish Lions: Warren Gatland's side begin South African tour

British and Irish Lions' Maro Itoje in action during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Expand

Close

British and Irish Lions' Maro Itoje in action during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

British and Irish Lions' Maro Itoje in action during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

British and Irish Lions' Maro Itoje in action during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Dave Donnelly

Follow the action as the British & Irish Lions get their South African tour underway in Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

Rugby Newsletter

As the Lions fallout continues and the provinces remain in the Rainbow Cup hunt, get the latest insights from our rugby correspondent Rúaidhrí O'Connor with our free weekly newsletter, 'The Collision'.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy